PM Carney in Ireland to meet with leaders, visit family's homeland

Carney in Ireland to meet with leaders
Carney in Ireland to meet with leaders
Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, greets Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach, or Prime Minister, of Ireland, in his West Block office on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Writer

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Ireland today to drum up business and investment with European peers and visit his ancestors' home on the Emerald Isle.

Carney has arrived in Dublin, where he will meet with Micheál Martin, Ireland's head of government, and attend a welcoming ceremony at Dublin Castle.

The leaders are set to hold a joint media availability in the afternoon, and Carney also plans to deliver remarks and take part in a discussion on transatlantic ties between Canada and Europe.

Ireland, which has become a major centre for foreign investment and international tech companies, is set to assume the presidency of the Council of the European Union in July and is looking to introduce new digital policies. 

Ireland produced its AI strategy last winter, while Canada published its own AI plan earlier this month.

On Sunday, Carney heads to his family's ancestral home in County Mayo, where he'll meet with Irish President Catherine Connolly.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2026.

—With files from Dylan Robertson in Ottawa

By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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