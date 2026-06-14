Carney visiting family's ancestral home in County Mayo today
Prime Minister Mark Carney is continuing his Irish pilgrimage today, visiting his family's ancestral home in County Mayo, on the west coast of Ireland.
Carney's grandfather, Robert Carney, and grandmother, Nora Moran, were both from the town of Aughagower, in County Mayo, and immigrated to Canada in the early 1920s.
While in County Mayo, Carney is expected to meet with Irish President Catherine Connolly, attend mass in a church and visit the nearby cemetery, where some of his ancestors are buried.
Irish Ambassador to Canada John Concannon told The Canadian Press that Carney will tour the village while he's in town, adding that he still has several relatives in the area.
The Mayo News said excitement has been building, and Carney's visit "has been the subject of conversation everywhere from the queue at the supermarket, pub or barber's chair."
In remarks before an official dinner at Dublin Castle, Ireland's head of government, Micheal Martin, said Saturday that it was an honour to welcome Carney "home."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2026.
By Catherine Morrison | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.