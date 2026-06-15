Bath & Body Works Canada's semi-annual sale is on now and these products are up to 75% off
You can get three-wick candles at low prices!
The Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale is happening in Canada now.
Some products are up to 75% off, and you can save big on single-wick and three-wick candles.
If you want to shop the sale, you only have a few days since it's a limited-time offer.
This semi-annual sale is from Monday, June 15, 2026, at 6 a.m. ET to Friday, June 19, 2026, at 5:59 a.m. ET.
Select items are 50% to 75% off in-store and online during the sale.
You can get select candles for $7.99 to $11.99, select body care products for $5.99, select hand soaps for $3.50, and select Wallflowers refills for $3.50.
Some products are even cheaper than that, so you can save a lot more money.
Both single-wick and three-wick candles are discounted right now with the Bath & Body Works semi-annual sale.
You can get new spring and summer fragrances along with classic fall and holiday scents.
Bath & Body Works three-wick candles are 55% or 62% off, which means you pay just $11.99 or $9.99. That's $14.96 or $16.96 cheaper than the regular price of $26.95!
Single-wick candles are 60% off right now. So, you pay $7.18 instead of the regular price of $17.95, which is a $10.77 discount.
The candle scents you can get with the semi-annual sale are Eucalyptus Spearmint, Champagne Toast, Bubbly Rosé, White Caramel Cold Brew, Cinnamon Sugar Coffee Cake, Fresh Cut Lilacs, Waikiki Beach Coconut, Iced Lemon Pound Cake, Laundry Day, Hot Cocoa & Cream, Spiced Apple Toddy, Tree Farm, Flannel, Cookie Butter Truffle, Sugared Pine Needles, Sweater Weather, Pumpkin Pecan Waffles, Firecracker Pop, Hibiscus Waterfalls and more.
There are a lot of items that you can get for 75% off, including:
- Viva Vanilla fine fragrance mist — now $4.98 (
$19.95)
- Neapolitan Ice Cream lip gloss — now $2.48 (
$9.95)
- Pearberry fine fragrance mist — now $4.98 (
$19.95)
- Strawberry Kiwi PocketBac hand sanitizer — now $0.73 (
$2.95)
- Waikiki Beach Coconut travel-size body cream — now $2.48 (
$9.95)
- Piña Colada Swirl lip oil — now $3.73 (
$14.95)
- Pink Pineapple Sunrisey travel-size body wash — now $2.48 (
$9.95)
- Neapolitan Ice Cream lip mask — now $3.48 (
$13.95)
- Strawberry Pound Cake lip scrub — now $3.48 (
$13.95)
- Glazed Cherry Donut bath fizzy — now $3.23 (
$12.95)
- Vanilla Romance body lotion — now $4.23 (
$16.95)
The semi-annual sale is happening in Bath & Body Works stores across the country and on the Canadian online store.
If you shop in-store, you just have to bring the sale items to the checkout counter to get the deals. No coupon is required.
If you shop online in Canada, you have to add products to your shopping bag, and any discounts from the semi-annual sale will automatically apply during checkout.
Bath & Body Works said product selection could vary between stores and online. Also, the semi-annual sale discounts are on the original prices of items.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.