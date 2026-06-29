Bath & Body Works is still offering up to 75% off with the semi-annual sale in Canada
You can also get Halloween items now!
The semi-annual sale at Bath & Body Works is being extended again, so you can still get products for up to 75% off.
Also, the retailer just dropped the Halloween collection early and is offering deals on those items.
With the semi-annual sale in Canada, there are discounts on candles, hand soap, body wash, cream, fragrance mists, hand sanitizer, and more.
The retailer said that these deals will be available until Monday, July 6, 2026, at 5:59 a.m. ET.
You can get 50% to 75% off products in-store at locations across Canada and through the Canadian online store.
If you want to save on candles, both single-wick and three-wick candles are included in the semi-annual sale.
There are classic Bath & Body Works scents, along with seasonal fragrances for spring, summer, fall and the holidays.
Single-wick candles are regularly priced at $17.95, but now cost just $7.18. That means you get 60% off.
Three-wick candles cost $26.95 regularly, but you can get them for $11.99 during the semi-annual sale. That's 55% off and a discount of $14.96!
You can save even more with the fall and holiday-scented three-wick candles because the cost is just $9.99 now, which means you get 62% off the regular price.
During the semi-annual sale, hand soap costs $3.50, which is down from $8.95.
That means you get 60% off the original price.
Also, a lot of products are still available for 75% off, including body cream ($4.73, down from $18.95), fragrance mist ($4.73, down from $18.95), hand sanitizer ($0.73, down from $2.95), lip gloss ($2.48, down from $9.95), and body wash ($4.23, down from $16.95).
When shopping at a Bath & Body Works store in Canada, you don't need a coupon to get the semi-annual sale deals. You just need to bring a product that's on sale to the checkout counter, and the cashier will apply the discount.
You don't need a promo code when shopping the semi-annual sale online. The discount will automatically apply during checkout to any items you add to your shopping bag that are included in the sale.
Bath & Body Works said the semi-annual sale deals are available while supplies last.
Also, product selection could vary between stores in Canada and the Canadian online store.
Bath & Body Works also dropped Halloween products early, including three-wick candles, single-wick candles, soaps, and more.
If you want to save money, there are a few deals for the Halloween collection at Bath & Body Works. Wallflowers refills are five for $29, single-wick candles are two for $24, hand soaps are five for $29, hand sanitizers are six for $12, and fragrance mists are buy three, get one free.
You can get these items and the discounts online right now, but you have to wait a bit for availability in-store.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.