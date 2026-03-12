Bath & Body Works Canada's sale has three-wick candles for more than 50% off
This is the "lowest price of the season" for three-wick candles.
Bath & Body Works is having a sale on three-wick candles in Canada.
You can get these candles, including new spring and summer scents, for more than 50% off.
This sale is available both in-store and online, but only for a few days.
The retailer said you get the "lowest price of the season" on three-wick candles with the sale, and since this shopping season lasts until June, you won't get candles for cheaper until the semi-annual sale starts in June.
With the candle sale that's happening right now, you can shop in-store until closing on Sunday, March 15 and online until Monday, March 16 at 5:59 a.m. ET.
All three-wick candles are $12.95 during this sale, down from $26.95.
The sale price is $14 cheaper than the original price, which means you get 52% off!
Bath & Body Works added new candle fragrances for this sale, including Spring Apple, Cinnamon Sugar Coffee Cake, Homemade Sourdough, Lemon Mint Leaf, Sweet Tea & Lemonade, Clothesline Breeze, and Violet & Musk.
There are even more spring and summer scents like Coconut Piña Colada, Raspberries & Whipped Vanilla, Morning Rainstorm, Fresh Cut Lilacs, Strawberry Pound Cake, Lakeside Morning, Fresh Amalfi Lemon, Sun-Ripened Peach, Eucalyptus Rain, Warm Ocean Breeze, Shoreline Hydrangea and Sun-Drenched Linen.
If you shop in-store, this deal is available at all locations in Canada. You don't need a coupon to get the lower price.
If you shop online, the sale is valid through the Bath & Body Works Canadian online store. The discount will automatically be applied to eligible products during checkout.
There is a limit of 24 candles per transaction, and the product selection could vary in-store and online.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
