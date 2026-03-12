Bath & Body Works Canada's sale has three-wick candles for more than 50% off

This is the "lowest price of the season" for three-wick candles.

person holding bath and body works three wick candle in front of store display. right: person holding bath and body works card outside of a store

Bath & Body Works three-wick candles. Right: Bath & Body Works card.

@bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram, @bathandbodyworkscanada | Instagram
Senior Writer

Bath & Body Works is having a sale on three-wick candles in Canada.

You can get these candles, including new spring and summer scents, for more than 50% off.

This sale is available both in-store and online, but only for a few days.

The retailer said you get the "lowest price of the season" on three-wick candles with the sale, and since this shopping season lasts until June, you won't get candles for cheaper until the semi-annual sale starts in June.

With the candle sale that's happening right now, you can shop in-store until closing on Sunday, March 15 and online until Monday, March 16 at 5:59 a.m. ET.

All three-wick candles are $12.95 during this sale, down from $26.95.

The sale price is $14 cheaper than the original price, which means you get 52% off!

Bath & Body Works added new candle fragrances for this sale, including Spring Apple, Cinnamon Sugar Coffee Cake, Homemade Sourdough, Lemon Mint Leaf, Sweet Tea & Lemonade, Clothesline Breeze, and Violet & Musk.

There are even more spring and summer scents like Coconut Piña Colada, Raspberries & Whipped Vanilla, Morning Rainstorm, Fresh Cut Lilacs, Strawberry Pound Cake, Lakeside Morning, Fresh Amalfi Lemon, Sun-Ripened Peach, Eucalyptus Rain, Warm Ocean Breeze, Shoreline Hydrangea and Sun-Drenched Linen.

If you shop in-store, this deal is available at all locations in Canada. You don't need a coupon to get the lower price.

If you shop online, the sale is valid through the Bath & Body Works Canadian online store. The discount will automatically be applied to eligible products during checkout.

There is a limit of 24 candles per transaction, and the product selection could vary in-store and online.

These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

bath and body works
Deals Canada
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Bath & Body Works is having a huge fall sale and you can get up to 60% off candles

Fall scents and Halloween candles are on sale!

Bath & Body Works has this deal on three-wick candles and you can shop new holiday scents

There's a certain way to get the deal depending on how you shop!

Bath & Body Works Canada's Black Friday sale offers free items and here's how to get the deal

This deal includes three-wick candles!

13 Black Friday sales in Canada that get you free products and items for up to 75% off

Costco, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more retailers have big discounts. 🤑

This lakeside town 1 hour from Toronto was named among Canada's best places to live in 2026

It has dreamy parks and delicious restaurants.

Metrolinx is hiring for jobs in Ontario that pay up to $62 an hour or $193,000 a year

You don't need a university degree for some positions.

13 Canadian tax credits you could claim when filing your return this year

Some credits reduce the tax you owe and others get you money back! 🤑

I'm a newcomer to Toronto and this is what locals get wrong about the TTC

Here's why Torontonians don't know how good they have it. 👇

A storm is forecast to drop up to 20 cm of snow in southern Ontario by this weekend

"Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions."

Some Canadians who bought Taylor Swift tickets on StubHub could be eligible for a full refund

A deal has been reached with StubHub Canada after an investigation into the company's ticket sales practices.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, March 10 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

I moved from Ontario to Alberta and these 6 things cost me way less now

Calgary is WAY cheaper than Ottawa, allow me to explain...💰

I asked 12 Vancouver men what a good first date is and 7.5 of the answers are so worrying

Are you a Vancouver man? Please, I beg of you, take notes.

Ontario storm is bringing ice, flooding, power outages, thunderstorms & up to 20 cm of snow

Ontario's weather this week is shaping up to be an absolute mess.