Canada Pension Plan payments are going out early and you can get over $1,500 in September
The average payment is more than $800!
Canada Pension Plan (CPP) payments are going into bank accounts and mailboxes early in September.
Some Canadians can receive over $1,500, while others can get more than $800.
This is one of the monthly government payments issued by Service Canada.
If you're eligible for the federal benefit, look for a payment deposited into your bank account or delivered to your mailbox earlier than usual this month.
Here's what you need to know about CPP, including eligibility, payment amounts, the September payment date, and more.
What is the Canada Pension Plan?
CPP is a monthly retirement pension that's meant to replace part of your income when you retire.
It's a taxable benefit that can also include disability, children's and survivor benefits.
If you qualify for this retirement pension, you'll receive CPP payments for the rest of your life.
Who is eligible for the Canada Pension Plan?
To be eligible to receive CPP, you must:
- be at least 60 years old
- have made at least one valid contribution to the CPP
A valid contribution can either be from work you did in Canada or from credits received from a spouse/common-law partner after a divorce or separation.
If you're eligible, you won't automatically get CPP payments. You need to apply online through your My Service Canada Account or by mail with a paper form.
The standard age to start CPP is 65, but you can start as early as age 60 or as late as age 70.
Service Canada said starting earlier means smaller monthly payments, and starting later means bigger monthly payments.
But there isn't a benefit to waiting until after age 70 because the maximum monthly amount is reached once you turn 70.
If you apply after age 65, you can request a retroactive start date, which could be as early as 11 months before your application is received, but no earlier than the month after your 65th birthday.
How much money can you get from Canada Pension Plan payments?
The amount of money you get depends on the age you start receiving the pension, how much you contributed to the CPP, how long you contributed to the CPP, and your earnings throughout your working life.
The maximum CPP payment at age 65 for 2026 is $1,507.65 per month.
In September, the average CPP payment at age 65 for new beneficiaries is $877.01.
Your retirement pension won't be reduced even if you're still working while receiving CPP.
When is the next Canada Pension Plan payment date?
The next CPP payment date is Friday, September 25, 2026.
Service Canada issues CPP payments during the last three business days of each month, which means payment dates are usually the 28th or 29th.
So, the September payment date is a bit earlier than usual compared to other payment dates this year.
How do you receive Canada Pension Plan payments?
Service Canada makes CPP payments via direct deposit or cheque.
Your payment will be deposited into your bank account if you have direct deposit set up with Service Canada.
If you didn't opt for direct deposit as your preferred payment method, the money will be mailed as a paper cheque during the last three business days of the month.
Payments are issued on the scheduled dates each month, but can take a few days to arrive. Since cheques are sent by mail, it can take longer than with direct deposit for you to get money.
You can sign up for direct deposit with Service Canada at any time.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.