Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 18 are out and there's a $50 million jackpot

Maxmillions are available!

person holding three lotto max tickets

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 18 have been revealed.

With this Lotto Max draw, a massive $50 million and two Maxmillions worth $1 million each are available to be won!

You can now check your tickets to see if you matched all seven numbers to score the jackpot or a Maxmillions prize.

Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the Maxmillions, and more.

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, September 18?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 18 are 6, 8, 11, 14, 30, 39 and 41, with 47 as the bonus number.

Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:

  • 3, 6, 11, 20, 23, 24 and 27
  • 15, 28, 33, 35, 44, 50 and 51

There is no winner of the $50 million jackpot, but one Maxmillions prize has been won in the Atlantic region.

A lot of MaxPlus prizes worth $100,000 have been won with tickets sold in B.C., the Prairies, Ontario and Quebec.

So, the next Lotto Max draw on September 22 will offer a $55 million jackpot and four Maxmillions.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, September 15?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for September 15 were 2, 23, 30, 38, 40, 44 and 49. The bonus number was 18.

Nobody won the $40 million jackpot.

But two MaxPlus prizes were won, each with a single, and another $100,000 prize was split between two winning tickets.

The winning MaxPlus tickets were sold in Ontario and Quebec.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($6 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of MaxPlus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

lotto max winning numberslotto max
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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