Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 18 are out and there's a $50 million jackpot
Maxmillions are up for grabs!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for August 18 have been revealed.
You have a chance to win the $50 million jackpot in this Lotto Max draw and Maxmillions worth $1 million each!
There are also MaxPlus prizes worth $100,000 each up for grabs.
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, the Maxmillions, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, August 18?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for August 18 are 4, 13, 21, 26, 39, 43 and 48, with 5 as the bonus number.
Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 06, 08, 15, 22, 29, 30 and 35
- 08, 17, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 29
There is no winner of the $50 million jackpot.
One of the Maxmillions prizes has been won on a ticket sold in the Prairies.
Seven of the MaxPlus prizes worth $100,000 have been won with winning tickets sold in Ontario, Quebec, B.C. and the Prairies.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on August 21 will offer a $55 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, August 14?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for August 14 were 13, 29, 36, 39, 46, 49 and 50. The bonus number was 1.
Nobody won the $40 million jackpot, but seven MaxPlus prizes were won in Friday's draw. The winning tickets were sold in the Prairies, Ontario, Quebec and the Atlantic region.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of MaxPlus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.