Canada's grocery benefit went out this week and here's why you might not have received money
Your benefit amount could be too low for quarterly payments.
Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments were issued to eligible individuals and families earlier this week.
If you didn't receive any money, your payment could have been delayed or stopped for a few reasons.
This grocery benefit is a tax-free quarterly payment for individuals and families with low and modest incomes to help manage "the rising costs of everyday essentials," including food.
It replaced the GST/HST credit in July, and benefit amounts were increased by 25% for the next five years.
With this federal benefit, eligible Canadians can get up to $222 in July, October, January and April, plus additional amounts if they have children.
Monday, October 5 was the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment date, but you might not have received money from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).
Here's what you need to know about the reasons for missed Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments this month.
You no longer meet the eligibility criteria
If you no longer meet the eligibility requirements for the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, you won't receive money.
To be eligible for the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, you must be:
- a resident of Canada for tax purposes in the month before the CRA makes a payment and at the start of the month when a payment is made
- at least 19 years old
Your 2025 adjusted family net income must also be lower than the maximum income thresholds.
So, if your income is too high now or you don't meet the resident of Canada criteria anymore, the CRA won't issue a payment for the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit in October.
The payment date is before your 19th birthday
You must be 19 years old to receive the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit unless you had a spouse, common-law partner or child.
If you're entitled to receive the benefit and have filed your tax return for the previous year, the CRA will issue your first payment of the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit on the payment date after your 19th birthday.
So, if your 19th birthday is in October but after the payment date, or it's on any day in November or December, you won't receive a quarterly payment this month.
Your payment amounts are too low
Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment amounts for the 2026-27 benefit year are up to:
- $679 if you're a single individual
- $890 if you're married or have a common-law partner
- $234 for each eligible child under the age of 19
- $445 for the first eligible child in a single-parent family
That works out to quarterly payments of up to $169.75 if you're single, up to $222.50 if you're married or have a common-law partner, up to $58.50 for each eligible child under 19 years old and up to $111.25 for the first eligible child in a single-parent family.
If your quarterly amount is less than $50, you won't receive payments in October, January or April. The payment you received in July was a lump sum of the entire benefit amount you're entitled to.
Your preferred payment method is cheque
Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payments are issued as direct deposits or cheques, depending on your preferred payment method with the CRA.
If you don't have direct deposit set up with the CRA, you receive money via cheques delivered to your mailbox. The federal government said posted cheques may take longer than direct deposit.
So, your cheque might not have been delivered yet.
Your spouse or common-law partner received the payment
If you have a spouse or common-law partner and both of you are eligible for the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, only one person can get the payment for your household.
This benefit is usually paid to the spouse or common-law partner whose tax return is assessed first. Regardless of who receives the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit for the household, the amount will be the same.
So, your spouse or common-law partner might have received the payment for your household in their bank account or as a cheque addressed to them in the mailbox.
You filed your taxes after July
Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment amounts are recalculated every July, and your eligibility is determined based on your tax return from the previous year.
If you filed your 2025 taxes after July, you have to wait until the CRA assesses your tax return to determine whether you're eligible for the benefit and to get money.
You might not have received a Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment in October if you filed your tax return recently.
But even if you file late, you will still receive any benefit amounts you're entitled to retroactively in the next scheduled Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment.
You didn't inform the CRA about changes to your personal information
If you didn't notify the CRA about a change to your address, marital status, bank account, child and custody arrangement, or other personal information, your benefit payments may stop temporarily.
That's because the CRA won't issue payments if it can't match or validate your information on file.
You must inform the CRA of any changes to your situation or personal information and provide the date when the change happened.
Then, your payments may resume after the CRA receives your updated information and recalculates your benefit amount. If you missed any Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit amounts, the money you're entitled to will be added to your next quarterly payment.
Your payment amounts were used to repay a debt or overpayment
You might not have received a Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment in October if you have a debt with the government or an overpayment from the benefit.
If a recalculation shows you were overpaid with the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, the CRA will retain all future benefit payments until the balance is repaid.
If you owe a tax balance or owe to other federal, provincial or territorial government programs, the CRA will apply your Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit amounts to that debt.
The federal government said that if you still don't know why you haven't received money, you should wait 10 business days after the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit payment date before calling the CRA about a potential missed payment.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.