Ontario's sixth Great Lake is dotted with twinkly Christmas villages and charming markets
It's a magical spot to explore.
Ontario is known for its scenic Great Lakes, but the province is home to another massive body of water that's just as majestic.
With shimmering waters, stretches of golden sand, and picturesque waterfront communities, it's a gorgeous destination to visit year-round.
Stretching across 5,792 square miles, Georgian Bay makes up the northeastern arm of Lake Huron. Its enormous size, roughly 30,000 islands and approximately 2,000 kilometres of shoreline, has earned it the nickname "Ontario's sixth Great Lake."
While the area is known for its turquoise waters, rugged cliffs and sandy beaches during the warmer months, it offers lots of wintery magic during the holiday season.
You can wander through European-style Christmas villages, browse wooden market stalls, shop for handmade gifts and admire streets illuminated with thousands of twinkling lights.
Here are some of the festive villages and markets in the Georgian Bay region worth adding to your holiday bucket list.
Blue Mountain Village
One of Ontario's most enchanting Christmas destinations, Blue Mountain Village transforms into a European-inspired winter wonderland during the holidays.
The pedestrian-friendly village is filled with cobblestone streets, charming storefronts, garland-wrapped buildings and alpine-inspired architecture, making it feel like you've stepped into a little mountain town overseas.
From November 20, 2026, to January 3, 2027, you can experience Holiday Magic at Blue, which brings sparkling decorations, seasonal entertainment and a magical light trail to the village.
The one-kilometre Holiday Light Trail winds through the area and around the Mill Pond, with glowing installations and interactive displays to discover.
The Hot Chocolate Hop features over 30 seasonal beverages to enjoy, from Jalapeño Chocolate and Strawberry White Hot Chocolate to Spiked Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate and S’mores Hot Chocolate.
You can also enjoy live music, trackless train rides, visits from Santa, and more throughout the festive season.
Meaford
This charming waterfront town is bringing a little European Christmas magic to Georgian Bay with its own outdoor holiday market.
Christmas on the Bay takes over historic downtown Meaford from December 3 to 6, 2026, transforming Market Square into a festive, European-style wonderland.
The four-day event features beautifully decorated wooden market stalls, twinkling lights, Christmas trees, outdoor fire bowls and live entertainment.
You can browse locally made foods, artisan products and handcrafted gifts while enjoying the festive atmosphere.
With its historic downtown, independent shops, and waterfront setting, Meaford is also a lovely place to explore and do some holiday shopping.
Collingwood
With its old-world streets, charming shops and festive events, Collingwood is another enchanting spot to visit during the holiday season.
The town's main street is lined with quaint buildings, twinkling boutiques, cafes, and restaurants, making it a cozy place to spend an afternoon browsing and shopping.
You can also visit the Collingwood Christmas Market, which returns on December 11 and 12 and December 18 and 19, 2026.
The market features local vendors and festive shopping, with Friday evening hours and Saturday daytime events.
You can grab a seasonal drink at one of the quaint cafes and stroll through downtown or along the waterfront, soaking up the wintry views.
For an extra festive outing, you can head to Miracle Collingwood, an over-the-top Christmas bar with themed drinks, floor-to-ceiling decor, and endless cheer.
Collingwood is also a short drive away from Blue Mountain Village, so you can visit both festive locations in one day.
Thornbury and Clarksburg
These neighbouring communities offer lots of small-town charm and are especially picturesque during the Christmas season.
Thornbury is known for its quaint downtown, local shops and waterfront scenery, while nearby Clarksburg has an artsy village atmosphere with galleries and historic shops.
On December 12, 2026, Thornbury will celebrate its 50th annual Olde Fashioned Christmas.
The festivities include a visit from Santa, a tree-lighting ceremony, activities along Bruce Street and late-night shopping.
You can also explore Clarksburg's local shops and galleries while enjoying the area's charming small-town character.
Owen Sound and Georgian Bluffs
If you're looking for even more holiday magic, the communities around Owen Sound have some beautiful seasonal events to discover.
Owen Sound's Festival of Northern Lights is a holiday tradition that illuminates the city with hundreds of festive displays.
The festival kicks off November 21 and features endless light displays stretching along the Sydenham River and into Harrison Park.
You can also visit Moreston by Candlelight in nearby Georgian Bluffs, where a historic 10-acre heritage village is decorated for the holidays.
The event takes place on November 28 and December 5, 2026, with horse-drawn wagon rides, live music, hot apple cider and holiday treats.
It's a lovely way to experience a little old-fashioned Christmas magic while exploring the region.
Midland and Penetanguishene
These charming communities have no shortage of Christmas cheer.
On December 4, Penetanguishene will sparkle with lights for its annual Festival of Lights, featuring the community tree lighting, dreamy Window Wonderland displays throughout the town, Santa, skating, and a brand-new Glo-Ho-Ho Glow-in-the-Dark Kids Party.
In Midland, you can step back in time at First Light at Sainte-Marie among the Hurons.
The reconstructed 17th-century settlement is known as the first European community in what is now Ontario, and it's even more magical during the Christmas season.
The historic village is illuminated with thousands of candles and features historic interpretation, seasonal entertainment, Indigenous storytelling, food, and an artisan market.
First Light takes place on select evenings from November 26 to December 13, 2026, offering a unique way to experience the region's history while getting into the Christmas spirit.
Twinkle in the Downtown is bringing some holiday magic to Midland on November 27 and 28, 2026.
The two-day celebration will feature festive music, appetizers, a cocktail demonstration and a signature holiday drink, along with a floral arrangement workshop where you can create your own seasonal centrepiece.
You can also explore downtown shops and restaurants, with local businesses offering exclusive deals and discounts to ticket holders.
With charming villages, glowing light displays and festive markets scattered throughout the area, Georgian Bay is a little slice of Christmas paradise.
Whether you're looking for a festive day trip or weekend getaway, Ontario's sixth Great Lake has no shortage of magical destinations to enjoy this holiday season.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.