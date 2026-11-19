A food product sold at Costco is being recalled in Canada and you can get your money back
There's possible E. coli contamination.
There is a product recall for food sold at some Costco warehouses in Canada.
If you have the affected item, you can ask for a full refund to get your money back.
Costco Canada recently shared a recall notice with members about a certain cheese product that is potentially contaminated with E. coli.
The recalled cheese was sold during the month of November at Costco Business Centre locations in Ontario and Quebec.
Burratina Frozen Burrata (Costco item #2087517), which comes in a pack of 10 pouches with 2 x 100 grams of burrata per pouch, is part of this recall.
You can identify the affected product by the lot code printed on the case label or on the front middle area of the individual pouches. Only the Burratina brand Frozen Burrata in the 10-pouch pack with Lot Code 60823635 is recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.
Recalled Burratina Frozen Burrata from Costco.Costco Canada
The recall notice from Costco said not to consume, serve, use, sell or distribute the recalled Burratina Frozen Burrata product.
Food contaminated with E. coli might not look or smell spoiled, but you can still get sick from it. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps, and watery to bloody diarrhea. You should contact a healthcare provider if you're concerned about possible illness related to E. coli contamination.
You can return the Burratina Frozen Burrata with Lot Code 60823635 to a Costco store in Canada and receive a full refund of the money you spent on the purchase of the recalled product at a Costco Business Centre.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.