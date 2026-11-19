I tried Tim Hortons as a newcomer — Here's 6 reasons why it was a big letdown (sorry, Canada)
I hate to burst your bubble Canada, but... 🇨🇦
Moving to Canada came with plenty of surprises, but adapting to Canadian life was remarkably smooth. Except for one single thing. One legendary Canadian symbol that everyone swore I would adore, yet four years later, I still haven't gotten used to it: Tim Hortons.
I promise I'm not trying to judge Canadian choices — consider this just the thoughts of a newcomer trying to figure out why everyone is so obsessed with liquid campfire. I totally respect the nationwide emotional bond with red cup; it's practically a Canadian personality trait. But as a newcomer who stepped inside expecting the rich, inviting aroma of freshly ground espresso, I was slapped in the face with a warm wave of sugary glaze, mystery pastry steam, and coffee brewed in literal bucket-sized cups.
I've spent four years trying to train my taste buds to understand the magic, but some cultural gaps are just harder to bridge than others. Trust me, I've stood in enough morning counter lines hoping for a miracle, but the math just isn't mathing for me.
If you can set aside your absolute loyalty for just a moment, here are six honest reasons why Canada's ultimate coffee sanctuary still leaves me wondering what I'm missing.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Coffee tastes aggressively burnt
The flavour is shocking.
Let's start with the actual liquid, because that's where the disappointment begins. Back home, my standard for coffee is a smooth, balanced cup that actually tastes like roasted beans. But Tim Hortons leans so heavily into dark roasts that every sip tastes like liquid campfire, and no amount of cream or sugar can ever truly rescue a brew that survived a kitchen fire. And things only get worse if you try to order something different. When I bravely asked for an espresso shot, the cashier looked completely confused — apparently nobody orders that here, and they barely knew where the tiny paper cups were stored. Trying to sip espresso on a busy morning sidewalk while locals zoomed past with their signature double-doubles made me feel like I was carrying something completely forbidden.
Out of curiosity, I also tried their hot chocolate — though calling it "chocolate" is a stretch since it's just powdery cocoa made with water instead of real milk. True hot chocolate should be rich and made from actual melted chocolate, not a super-sugary instant mix.
The ambience isn't built for hanging out
Zero cozy café vibes here.
Look, I get it — Tim Hortons is basically Canada's national religion. It's fast, impossibly cheap, and woven right into the cultural fabric, which probably explains why sticking to the classics feels like an unwritten rule. Trust me, I fully respect the charm of grabbing a double-double on a long winter road trip when there's literally nothing else for miles (well, aside from a Starbucks charging three times as much for the same burnt flavour profile). But let's be honest about the actual vibe: stepping inside never feels like an invitation to linger, and expecting a charming place to sit and relax is probably just a naive newcomer expectation.
What makes it truly awkward, though, is the social side. Every time someone casually suggests grabbing a coffee at Tim's, I freeze up. I never quite know how to answer without sounding like I'm rejecting a national treasure.
I can't handle these giant cup sizes
Less of a coffee cup, more of a bucket.
When I first stepped up to the counter at Timmies, seeing the standard sizes gave me severe culture shock.
To me, a good cup of coffee is meant to be drunk fresh and hot, not treated like a marathon. But Tim's approach is to hand you a half-litre bucket designed to be slowly nursed over an entire workday. By the time you're halfway through, you're left holding a lukewarm puddle. Honestly, by the final sips, it feels less like a beverage and more like an endurance test. I simply don't have the bladder capacity or the sheer patience for a cup that big.
The drive-thru priority
I watch the drive-thru take priority.
Whenever I walk into a Tim Hortons hoping for a relaxed café vibe, I immediately feel out of place. I'm not a fan of drive-thru service to begin with, so I always prefer going inside to order.
Yet every time I stand at the counter, I end up waiting while the staff scrambles to clear an endless line of cars outside first. Because everything is designed around that "on-the-go" approach, I never get that cozy coffee shop atmosphere I'm used to. Even on days when I actually have plenty of time to sit down and enjoy my drink, the rushed energy makes me feel like I'm supposed to grab my cup and leave.
The cardboard party box
Weird feelings about cardboard tanks.
Nothing says "office meeting" or "community gathering" quite like the giant cardboard coffee box — a Canadian tradition that dispenses warm liquid kind of like boxed wine.
The idea is that you're supposed to pop open the spout and enjoy fresh coffee hours later. But let's be honest: by the time anyone actually pours a cup from that cardboard dispenser, the coffee has sat long enough to develop the distinct flavour profile of warm pond water. It's practical for a crowd, sure, but tasting lukewarm, hours-old brew out of a paper box is one tradition I am happy to sit out on. To be real, every time I see one brought out at a gathering, I quietly make a mental note to stick to water.
The donuts are way too sweet
Boston cream was my favourite donut.
I'll admit it: during my first three months in Canada, I basically survived on Tim Hortons Boston cream donuts and was completely happy about it. Back then, I genuinely thought they were amazing. Then I actually started trying donuts from other places, and the magic wore off fast.
Now I can't get past how overwhelmingly sugary Tim Hortons donuts actually are — every bite feels like straight-up glaze with a side of regret. Looking back, I have no idea how my taste buds survived that phase.
At the end of the day, Canadians certainly aren't responsible for tailoring every fast-food pit stop to my personal aesthetic preferences. I know Tim Hortons isn't going to suddenly turn into a cozy European café just because I asked nicely. So for now, I'll stick to my homemade coffee — and keep smiling politely whenever someone offers me a double-double.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.