Canada's top foodie cities have been ranked — Montreal (surprisingly) didn't get my #1 spot
Canadian foodie destinations, ranked by a hard-to-impress Italian.👇🍝.
The best thing about being a writer is that sometimes you're paid to be a professional hater, sometimes you're paid to eat, and sometimes — the very best times — you're paid to do both. In other words, welcome to my definitive ranking of Canada's best cities for food.
From Vancouver's world-class sushi and Toronto's endless international restaurants to Montreal's iconic bagels and Calgary's Alberta beef, Canada's biggest cities have plenty to bring to the table.
But which Canadian city actually has the best food?
I put Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Calgary head-to-head across five categories, including Michelin-starred restaurants, sushi, cheap eats, international cuisine, local specialties and overall food culture.
As a foodie myself who has eaten in all of these cities, I'm bringing my own thoughts and feelings, backed by some reputable sources (Michelin, looking at you).
🍽️ The rules: Each round awards four points for first place, three for second, two for third and one for fourth. It's basically the Olympics, but with more carbs and significantly less athleticism. Let the food fight begin.
Round 1: Most Michelin-starred restaurants
I don't know when we, as a society, decided that the guy who changes our tires should also decide where we go for our 25th wedding anniversary dinner, but alas — here we are.
Mr. Michelin, the marshmallow man himself, apparently has it all figured out. According to the 2026 Michelin Guide, here's how our four cities stack up:
Toronto takes the first round, with 13 Michelin-starred restaurants, including Alo, Edulis and Osteria Giulia. Vancouver's Michelin-starred restaurant scene isn't far behind, with 11 starred restaurants, including AnnaLena, which became the city's first two-Michelin-star restaurant in 2026. MTL is lagging behind, but still has a solid five.
And before Calgary gets offended, Michelin hasn't actually launched a guide there yet. So technically, Calgary hasn't lost. It just hasn't been invited to compete.
🥇 The winner: Toronto (with 13 Michelin-starred restaurants).
🥈 Vancouver: 11 Michelin-starred restaurants.
🥉 Montreal: 5 Michelin-starred restaurants.
🤡 Calgary: 0 Michelin-starred restaurants.
Round 2: Best sushi
If there's one thing Vancouverites take more seriously than complaining about the rain, it's sushi. And frankly, they have a point.
Vancouver has everything from neighbourhood sushi joints to high-end omakase counters, with access to some of British Columbia's best seafood.
Restaurants like Miku have helped popularize flame-seared aburi sushi, while Masayoshi, Sushi Masuda and Sushi Hyun have all earned Michelin stars. But TBH, as a born-and-raised Vancouverite, I could pass a polygraph test when I say some of the neighbourhood hole-in-the-wall sushi joints only locals know about are just as good as the places with plaques on their walls.
Toronto puts up a serious fight, though! Sushi Masaki Saito and Shoushin are both Michelin-starred, proving that Vancouver doesn't have a monopoly on exceptional Japanese food.
Montreal deserves some credit, too, especially with Sushi Nishinokaze earning a Michelin star in 2026. And Calgary has its own respectable sushi scene, including spots like Ari Sushi in Inglewood.
But when it comes to the combination of quality, variety and everyday sushi culture, we know who takes this one:
🥇 The winner: Vancouver.
🥈 Toronto: Solid.
🥉 Montreal: Respectable.
🤡 Calgary: Oof... 0-2 Calgary.
Round 3: Best cheap eats
Okaaay, now we're talking. Cheap eats? Now we're in MY house.
Listen, I love a tasting menu as much as the next person (literally not at all — do not make me pretend I wanna hear the specials because I don't!), but some of the best meals I've ever had cost less than the Uber ride home.
Montreal makes a strong case here. Between the bagels at St-Viateur, smoked meat sandwiches at Schwartz's, poutine at La Banquise, the legendary Wilensky's Special, and that one smokie cart I ransacked at 3 a.m. outside the club — the city has practically built its identity around food you don't need a reservation to eat.
Toronto is no slouch either. Between the dumplings in Chinatown, Jamaican patties, Caribbean doubles and the endless options in Kensington Market, you could eat your way around the world without ever putting on a collared shirt.
Vancouver's Richmond food courts and neighbourhood bánh mì shops deserve some love, while Calgary has its own affordable gems, including the Vietnamese subs at Thi Thi and burgers at Peters' Drive-In. But technically Richmond isn't Vancouver so... 😬.
But for sheer personality, accessibility and the number of iconic meals you can grab without making an occasion out of it, you know who I'm giving this round to:
🥇 The winner: Montreal.
🥈 Toronto: You ate. Literally. Just not enough to win.
🥉 Vancouver: You're slacking, girl. Granville Island Market doesn't slay the way she thinks she does 💅.
🤡 Calgary: Calgary, babe, we need to talk!!
Round 4: Best international food
If there's one category where we KNOW who should win, it's this one. And if it doesn't, I'm pretty sure the entire GTA will be filing a formal complaint.
Toronto is one of the most multicultural cities in the world, and its food scene reflects that. From dim sum and barbecue pork in Chinatown to Ethiopian restaurants along Danforth Avenue, Indian food in Little India and Caribbean cooking in Little Jamaica, you could practically eat your way around the world without leaving the city.
Vancouver is a serious contender, especially when it comes to Chinese, Korean and Japanese food. Richmond's Chinese restaurant scene is legendary, although, as we've already established, Richmond is technically not Vancouver. Still though, it needs to be mentioned.
Montreal has fantastic French, Haitian and Middle Eastern food, while Calgary's growing diversity has brought everything from Vietnamese pho to Punjabi cuisine into the spotlight. But when it comes to sheer variety — Toronto is practically impossible to beat.
🥇 The winner: Toronto.
🥈 Vancouver: Richmond is doing a lot of heavy lifting here, babe.
🥉 Montreal: Très bien, but not also, not taking the top spots.
🤡 Calgary: At least you're consistent! 😂
Round 5: Best local specialties
Every Canadian city has its signature dish. Some have built entire culinary identities around them.
Montreal is practically cheating in this category. You've got Montreal-style bagels, smoked meat, poutine, steamies and tourtière.
Meanwhile, Vancouver has B.C. spot prawns, Pacific salmon and the locally invented California roll (yes, Vancouver has a claim to that one, although its origins are disputed). Toronto has peameal bacon sandwiches, with Carousel Bakery at St. Lawrence Market being one of the city's best-known stops.
And Calgary? Alberta beef is genuinely world-class, and the city has a legit claim to inventing ginger beef, a Chinese Canadian dish that originated at the Silver Inn restaurant in the 1970s.
But when it comes to foods that are practically synonymous with their city, we know who's in a league of their own:
🥇 The winner: Montreal.
🥈 Calgary: FINALLY! She's on the board! 🥩
🥉 Vancouver: Fresh seafood is doing the heavy lifting.
🤡 Toronto: The city has a lot going for it, but doesn't narrow in on a specialty as much as others.
And the winner is...
Well, well, well. After five rounds (and 30 years) of eating, judging and publicly humiliating Calgary, we finally have a winner.
🥇 Toronto: 15 points.
🥈 Montreal: 14 points.
🥈 Vancouver: 14 points.
🤡 Calgary: 7 points.
And there you have it. Toronto officially takes the crown as Canada's best food city, at least according to my extremely scientific, completely unbiased and occasionally petty ranking system.
Montreal might have the best cheap eats, Vancouver might have the best sushi, and Calgary might have... Alberta beef.
But Toronto? Toronto has range. And apparently, range wins.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.