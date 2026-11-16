I'm a Canadian living in the USA — Here's which Canuck stereotypes they get right (and wrong)
Okay I'll admit it — we say "eh". Sorry! 🇨🇦
Even though I've lived in the USA for 10 years, I'm a Canadian girl through and through. (I get my maple syrup at duty-free, or I do not get it at all.) And if there's one thing I've learned from living south of the border, it's that some Canadian stereotypes are painfully accurate, while others are complete BS.
From apologizing for absolutely everything to our supposed obsession with hockey, there are plenty of assumptions about Canadians that don't exactly hold up in real life (although I do blame Heated Rivalry and Off Campus for the sudden global interest in hockey).
So, as a Canadian who's spent the last decade living among Americans, I'm putting nine of the most common Canadian stereotypes to the test — and separating fact from fiction.
#1. "Canadians apologize for everything"
Before I moved to the U.S., I would have (in true American fashion) called this fake news. But turns out the fact-checkers strike again. The news couldn't be more real.
The other day, I was at In-N-Out. I ordered a hamburger but got a cheeseburger instead. My born-and-raised Chicago bestie clocked it, and she WOULD NOT STAND FOR IT.
"It's fine, I'll just eat around the cheese," I said, knowing full well this isn't something you can do. She was like, "nope."
I hid behind her while she told the cashier the order was wrong. I apologized maybe three times for the inconvenience. It was a $3 burger, and I'm pretty sure it was no skin off anyone's back. Except mine. Because I was obviously ashamed, cursing my lactose intolerance for this entire fiasco.
🎯 The Verdict: True
#2. "Canadians are the nicest people in the world"
There's a difference between being nice and being polite, and I think Canadians have somehow convinced the rest of the world they're the same thing. Particularly Americans. If I were playing Family Feud, "Canadians are so nice" would be at the top of the board under "Things Americans Say About Canadians."
Sure, we'll hold the door open for you, apologize when you step on our foot, and smile while you tell us a story we have absolutely no interest in hearing. But that doesn't mean we like you.
In fact, there's a higher chance we hate you and are just being extremely passive-aggressive. We will clock if you don't say "thank you" when we hold the door open for you at the grocery store — and we will never forget it.
And if you've ever driven in Vancouver or Toronto, you already know that Canadian kindness has its (city) limits.
🎯 The Verdict: Fiction
#3. "Canadians all love hockey"
I'd like to start off by saying we don't — and by "we," I mean at least me and my bestie from high school, who also failed PE and preferred dating the weird stoners who lived at Kits Beach over the guys who woke up at 6 a.m. to scrimmage.
Yes, even though we haven't housed a cup in CENTURIES — hockey is a big deal in Canada. But there are plenty of us who couldn't name five NHL players if our lives depended on it. Some of us can't name one (me again).
Personally, I'd rather watch the NBA. Give me the Toronto Raptors over the Montreal Canadiens any day. And I'm sorry, but basketball players are objectively hotter — and by hotter, I mean "have all their teeth."
That said, there's something about the Olympics that turns even the most hockey-indifferent Canadian into a screaming patriot. Suddenly, we're all experts on power plays and icing. And by "experts," I mean bandwagoners. And by "icing," I mean getting iced.
🎯 The Verdict: Fiction
#4. "Canadians are obsessed with Tim Hortons"
I'm forever dumbfounded by the number of Americans who are absolutely enchanted by the idea of Tim Hortons. Whenever I say I'm Canadian, there's a 50/50 chance they'll bring up the doughnut/coffee/bagel/cultural institution.
Meanwhile, I think Canadians have a very complicated relationship with Tim Hortons. We love it, we hate it, we complain about how much better it used to be, and then buy a 100-pack of Timbits for our kid's soccer game. But also...I feel like at least in Van, MTL and TO we reallllly love our $9 matchas we can't afford?
Personally, I think the greatest Canadian tradition isn't drinking Tim Hortons coffee. It's watching those little Timbits hockey players skedaddle across the ice during intermission at hockey games.
Is Tim Hortons the best coffee in the world? Absolutely not. Will I defend its honour to an American who tries to sell me on Dunkin' Donuts? Absolutely.
🎯 The Verdict: True(ish)
#5. "Canada is the coldest country in the world"
I'm convinced some Americans think Canada is just Alaska with better healthcare. The number of times I've been asked whether it snows year-round in Canada is low-key concerning.
Now look, I'm from Vancouver, where it rains more than it snows, and our summers can be absolutely gorgeous. So if you're a Canadian firing up your keyboard to type "ya it is you dumby" — relax.
Yes, Winnipeg gets brutally cold. Yes, Montreal winters are no joke. But Canada is an enormous country with wildly different climates, and some of us actually own shorts, no?
The best part is that people in Los Angeles will put on a Canada Goose jacket when the temperature drops below 65 F. Meanwhile, in Canada, that's what we call bikini weather.
🎯 The Verdict: Fiction
#6. "Canadians say 'eh' all the time"
Fam, I know you're gonna hate to hear it, but this one — nail on the head.
We also do, in fact, have a serious ACCENT. I didn't realize it until I moved to the U.S., but we all have a slight hockey-bro twang. Yes, even the bougiest of us.
There's a distinctly Canadian cadence, and I have zero shame in saying I f*cking love it. It's high-key hot, and when I'm at a dive bar surrounded by boys in backwards hats "celly-ing" with a ninth Molson beer, I know I am HOME.
I've lived in the U.S. for 10 years, and I still get called out on my "eh" all the time.
🎯 The Verdict: Extremely true
#7. "All Canadians speak French"
My French knowledge begins and ends with "Est-ce que je peux aller aux toilettes ?"
That sentence, my friends, is how I skipped 40% of French 9.
I grew up in Vancouver, and while we had our French immersion kids, most of us failed. Or got a C+.
Do we think we speak French? Oh ya. But one of the more humbling and hilarious experiences I've witnessed was watching all my friends who went to McGill power through trying to drunkenly order a round of chicken mcnuggets.
🎯 The Verdict: Fiction
#8. "Canadians secretly want to be American"
Not only is that not secretly what we want. It is, in fact, very loudly what we DON'T want. (Except me, I do high-key love living in the USA... but for the rest of you!)
Look, I get the confusion. I'm a Canadian who moved to Los Angeles. I love Target, Trader Joe's, and the fact that I can avoid duties when I shop online.
But loving American things and wanting to be American are two very different things.
Canadians spend an alarming amount of time making sure everyone knows we're NOT American. We'll happily consume American television, music, movies and celebrity gossip, but the second someone mistakes us for an American? Suddenly, we're defending universal healthcare and explaining the difference between the two countries like our lives depend on it.
🎯 The Verdict: Fiction
#9. "Canadians all know each other"
Canada is the second-largest country in the world (landmass-wise, people, not population-wise). With over 40 million people, you'd think the chances of knowing another random Canadian would be pretty slim. And yet somehow, every time I meet another Canadian in Los Angeles, we discover we have at least three mutual friends.
And I'm not talking about people from Vancouver. I'll meet someone from Toronto, mention a friend who went to McGill, and suddenly we're playing a very elaborate game of Canadian Six Degrees of Separation.
I genuinely think you could put two Canadians in a room anywhere in the world, give them five minutes, and they'd figure out they either went to summer camp together, dated the same person, or have a mutual friend named David.
🎯 The Verdict: Truer than it should be
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.