I tried 9 iconic Canadian snacks as a newcomer — Here's my official ranking
Some were hits, while others were major misses.
Canada, we need to talk about your snack culture.
When you first move here as a newcomer, everyone insists you have to sample the ultimate lineup of iconic Canadian snacks.
I thought I had seen it all in local grocery store aisles and comfort food, but Canada officially proved me wrong. From diving into a fresh bag of Lay's ketchup chips to indulging in sweets, I set out on a mission to taste-test the country's most legendary treats as a newcomer. What started as a fun culinary experiment quickly turned into a full-blown obsession that wrecked my willpower — and I regret absolutely nothing.
Some snacks were nice surprises, but one specific treat effortlessly set a new standard for my craving list.
If you're curious which treat actually claimed the top spot, consider this your insider guide to Canada's best bites — fully ranked, fiercely judged, and entirely designed to ruin your diet right alongside mine.
#9 — Poutine (Dead last for a reason)
Definitely not my favourite.
Let's kick things off with a fight starter. Technically, this is an entire meal rather than a simple snack, but I couldn't not mention it.
Poutine.
Please don't hate me, Canadians... but I have to admit: it's bad. I genuinely wanted to love the holy trinity of French fries, cheese curds, and rich brown gravy, but I just don't get the whole point. You take perfectly good, crispy French fries — which are supposed to stay crunchy — and then you pour hot gravy all over them like... why? The whole combination just felt like a heavy, soggy letdown.
And before anyone tries to tell me I just haven't experienced the "authentic" kind yet: yes, I tried versions drenched in traditional beef-and-chicken gravy with squeaky fresh curds at cheap food trucks, fancy restaurants, and even straight in Montreal, and honestly? It's pretty much the same.
Sorry, but this sits firmly at the bottom of my list.
#8 — Ketchup Chips
A shopper picks out chips, with a heart-shaped bowl of seasoned crisps pictured beside her.
This one is hard to even describe. I don't love the flavour — it's way too vinegary and sweet all at the exact same time, which just tastes plain weird. And at the end of the day, you know it's just regular potato chips. But somehow, maybe because we don't have anything quite like ketchup chips back in Europe, I found myself playing the part of the picky newcomer who claims they aren't a fan. Meanwhile, without even noticing how it happened, I managed to finish the entire bag by myself.
Don't ask me how or why, because I still can't explain it. Still, considering how deeply confused my taste buds were by the whole experience, these sit at number eight on my ranking list, right above poutine.
#7 — Maynards Swedish Berries
Maynards Swedish Berries candy.
You'd think red gummies shaped like berries and made with real fruit juice would be an easy win. But these little guys come with a catch: they are terrifyingly chewy. They stick to your molars like industrial cement, meaning a small handful requires an intense five-minute jaw workout.
Despite the imminent risk of losing a filling, that weird, tangy flavour somehow keeps you coming back. They’re a bit chaotic, but they easily beat out ketchup chips and poutine on my list.
#6 — Pizza Pops
Pizza pops are kind like Ukrainian perogies.
Honestly, my first reaction to these was real confusion. When you need a quick bite, this pizza pop sounds great, but eating one is an absolute trap. You basically have two choices: either the outside is lukewarm and completely soggy while the core is a frozen solid block, or you microwave it for five extra seconds and it instantly turns into molten, nuclear lava that permanently sacrifices the roof of your mouth.
That said, while I'm generally not a big fan of standard Canadian pizza, something about these weird little pockets secretly reminded me of Ukrainian perogies, which completely won me over. They are pure, chaotic nostalgia, easily beating out Swedish Berries, ketchup chips, and poutine to land at number six on my list.
#5 — Coffee Crisp
Good for a quick afternoon sweet craving.
When I first heard about a chocolate bar dedicated entirely to coffee flavour, I honestly wasn’t sure what to expect — would it taste like real espresso or just synthetic syrup? But my first bite was actually a pleasant surprise. The balance is surprisingly decent: alternating layers of crisp wafer and smooth coffee cream in a light milk chocolate coating. It doesn't taste aggressively artificial, and it hits the spot for a quick afternoon pick-me-up. It's not life-changing, but it lands comfortably in the middle at number five on my list.
#4 — Smarties
A lovely addition to my baking.
Whenever Canadians talk about Smarties, Americans immediately try to compare them to M&M’s. But in my opinion, Smarties are the clear winner: they don't have that weird artificial flavour or chemical aftertaste — just crisp, vibrant candy shells hiding real chocolate.
Plus, I’m a huge fan of the classic little cardboard box portion size to keep things honest. Honestly, they’re even better when you sneak them into your home baking for a nice pop of color and crunch. They easily outshine everything below them to land at number four on my list.
#3 — Butter Tarts
They look rough, but the taste amazing.
When I first laid eyes on a traditional Canadian butter tart, it wasn't all that appetizing. It looked like just a cute, harmless little pastry. Big mistake. Taking that first bite turned out to be an extreme sport: the flaky pastry shell immediately shattered into a million crumbs all over my lap, and the molten, sugary, buttery filling instantly decided to escape in every direction down my hands and chin. It was sticky, messy, and entirely chaotic.
Store-bought ones are usually a sugar-bomb disaster that's way too sweet for me, but once I started making my own at home where I can actually control the sweetness, I fell in love. That homemade caramelized filling hits different. Coming in at number three, it officially kicks off the big three leaders of my list.
#2 — Nestlé Chocolate Turtles
I can't stop myself once the box is open.
I am completely obsessed with anything featuring caramel and pecans, so the moment I tried these, I was totally sold. That combination of buttery, nutty crunch, gooey caramel, and smooth milk chocolate is just sooo good.
They are dangerously yummy — the kind of treat where you tell yourself you'll just have one, and suddenly half the box is gone. Taking the runner-up spot at number two, they are so close to stealing the whole crown.
#1 — Chapman's Ice Cream
An absolute winner!
🥁🥁🥁🥁
And finally... the moment you've all been waiting for. Number one is Chapman's ice cream.
Yes, I know ice cream sounds like a weird choice for a snack, but hear me out. If you think you know good ice cream, prepare to have your mind changed. The absolute moment I tried it, it completely ruined every other frozen dessert for me. There is something irresistible about how ridiculously creamy, rich, and naturally flavourful it is — without any of that artificial, heavy aftertaste that ruins standard grocery store brands. Plus, there are so many different incredible flavours to choose from, though my absolute favourites have to be French vanilla and butter pecan.
Here is the real surprise: finding out that this legendary, top-tier ice cream brand is proudly Canadian-made made me love it even more. And let's be honest, it is not just for eating on its own — it goes perfectly served alongside a warm apple pie or a rich brownie. It easily steals the entire crown and takes the undisputed number-one spot on my list.
Trust me, you haven't lived until you've eaten half a tub in one sitting.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.