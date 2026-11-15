This cozy Christmas town 1 hour from Ottawa is the Hallmark Capital of Ontario
It's a magical spot to visit around Christmas. 🎄
The holiday season is here! If you've always wanted to spend the Christmas season in a small town that's like something out of a Hallmark movie, you don't have to look far.
Right here in Ontario, you can visit a magical little town with historic streets, charming storefronts and twinkling lights that makes for the perfect festive day trip.
Set in Lanark County, just under an hour from Ottawa, Almonte is a quaint destination with picturesque streets and charm on every corner.
With its scenic streets and natural surroundings, the former mill town will transport you into a scene from your favourite movie. In fact, the town is considered a go-to location for holiday movies and has been the filming site of many Hallmark titles, including movies set in Vermont, Alaska, and even Milwaukee.
Films like A Novel Noel (2024), Christmas Scavenger Hunt (2019), and many more have used Almonte as their setting.
The town has been the filming location for so many films that it's even earned itself the title of "Mini Hollywood North," and is also known as the "Hallmark Capital of Ontario."
While it's beautiful to visit in any season, winter brings something special to Almonte's pretty streets.
During the Christmas season, Almonte transforms into a winter wonderland, looking like something straight out of a holiday movie.
The streets become adorned with twinkling lights, glowing Christmas trees, garlands and tinsel, making the whole town look like it came out of a snow globe.
Spend a day here wandering around the charming downtown, popping into cafes like Equator Coffee Roasters or Ottawa Valley Coffee for a latte or hot chocolate.
The town's historic Mill Street, the main street in town, is also great for discovering unique shops and antique stores, perfect for doing some gift shopping.
Check out Cheerfully Made Goods + Markets, a shop that showcases Canadian makers, or Hummingbird Chocolate, an award-winning chocolate shop that specializes in "bean-to-bar" treats and also has a cafe.
You can also spend the day exploring some of Almonte's filming locations on a self-guided cinematic journey through town.
Stop by the L.G. Lee and Sons Hardware Store, a highlight of Mill Street that was featured in the movie Unlocking Christmas, where it transformed into Sullivan Antique and Collectibles.
Then, visit Sivarulrasa Gallery, which appeared in Christmas Festival of Ice, and Café Positano, a cute spot that appeared in the film Christmas Scavenger Hunt.
Almonte also has plenty of ways to get into the festive spirit. If you're visiting in early December, don't miss Light Up the Night, a wintry open-air concert featuring an incredible fireworks display that's known as one of the most magical outdoor Christmas shows in Canada.
This year, the concert takes place on December 4th and will have plenty of entertainment, vendors, and a Christmas craft fair.
The Almonte Christmas Parade will take place in town shortly after on December 6th, featuring colourful, brightly lit parade floats, as well as free hot dogs, hot chocolate, and ice skating.
Beyond the holiday festivities, Almonte is a beautiful place to explore in winter. Head to the Riverwalk, which follows the Mississippi River past historic mill buildings and scenic waterfalls to see a magical frozen landscape.
You can also visit the nearby Mill of Kintail Conservation Area, which offers wooded trails and historic structures that look especially beautiful dusted in snow.
Whether you're hoping to spot a familiar movie location, find the perfect Christmas gift or need a small-town winter escape, Almonte delivers plenty of holiday magic.
With its storybook streets, festive holiday traditions and many Christmas movie credits, this little Ontario village is a must-visit destination for anyone who loves the most wonderful time of the year.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.