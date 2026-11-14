I went to Dollarama Canada for the first time as a newcomer — Here's what shocked me
It's so much more than I expected!
As a first-timer stepping into Dollarama Canada, I thought I knew what to expect from a discount shop. I was wrong. Frankly, when I saw how low the prices were, I initially assumed it was just a store full of garbage you only collect at home as clutter, not even deserving a second look or a trip through the doors.
But between surprising household finds, everyday essentials, and items that look way more expensive than their $5-and-under price tags, the hype is 100% real. Seriously, this retail giant deserves its own dedicated moment. You really shouldn't underestimate it.
Coming to Canada, one of the biggest culture shocks is that many rental homes come completely unfurnished — no kitchenware, no basic fixtures, nothing. When you've just arrived and are trying to set up a home from scratch, the expenses pile up instantly. That's where Dollarama becomes an absolute lifeline.
Here are the biggest surprises and mind-blowing finds from my first trip into Canada's favourite dollar store as a newcomer.
It's so well-stocked (and has brand names!)
A true Canadian staple
The biggest surprise wasn't just the prices — it was how enormous the store actually is. With distinct departments for everything from home organization to crafting and snacks, it has the layout of a major retailer compressed into a budget-friendly powerhouse.
Now, I don't know anyone in Canada who doesn't shop at Dollarama, and after seeing just how huge and well-stocked it is, I totally get why it's a household staple.
Coming from Ukraine, I assumed a dollar store would only carry off-brand substitutes and generic knockoffs. Instead, I was shocked to find actual names like Dove, Colgate, Betty Crocker, Oreo, and Duracell sitting right on the shelves. Getting real, trusted brands for a fraction of the grocery store price completely flipped my view of what this store actually is.
The prices are jaw-dropping
It is quite overwhelming at first.
Now, let's address the elephant in the room: the price tags. When you first see numbers like $3, $4, or $5 attached to things, your brain goes into immediate detective mode, trying to figure out where the catch is.
Unlike regular grocery stores where a five-dollar bill barely buys half a bag of spinach, shopping at Dollarama feels like walking around with monopoly money and actual purchasing power.
I can load up a basket, stroll up to the register, and watch the total come out to $18.42 — leaving me questioning my own life choices, not because I spent too much, but because I somehow just bought half the store for the price of a single cocktail downtown.
The fitness section is so good
My favourite section.
I was seriously impressed by the sports and fitness section. Between the dumbbells, yoga blocks, resistance bands, and workout mats, it completely shatters the idea that staying in shape has to be an expensive hobby. You can literally build a home gym for the price of a takeout meal.
It's a book jackpot
My book treasure at Dollarama.
I totally didn't expect to find a proper book section, let alone hit the jackpot. Tucked right in between the random novels and lifestyle guides, I spotted an official cookbook filled with fancy recipes from Emily in Paris.
The best part? When I checked the original price tag on the back, it was marked at $44 — but at Dollarama, it cost me just $5 plus tax. Walking out with a gorgeous hardcover book for the price of a coffee completely blew my mind.
Seasonal decor is 10/10 there
Decorations on a budget.
Canadian seasonal decor culture is next-level, and Dollarama is clearly the secret engine driving it. Whether it's Halloween, Christmas, or Easter, the sheer volume of festive lights, wreaths, and party supplies makes it ridiculously easy to deck out your whole home like a holiday movie set without blowing your budget.
The snack aisle is an adventure of its own
Starbucks on a budget
Walking down the snack aisle for the first time felt less like browsing a discount shop and more like dropping straight into an international food bazaar. Between imported European chocolates, local Canadian favourites, chips in wild flavours, and specialty treats from all over the world, the sheer variety completely shocked me. You can easily lose track of time wandering through rows of goodies you didn't even know existed — it's really dangerous for anyone with a sweet tooth.
I was honestly so impressed to see that even in a budget-friendly store like this, they have a dedicated fridge stocked with cold drinks — including bottled Starbucks coffee. Finding ice-cold drinks right there in the fridge just adds that little extra touch of convenience you totally wouldn't expect.
It has everything you need
Reading glasses mystery
I'll admit I was super skeptical about the $2.50 reading glasses — like, who would actually buy cheap specs like that? But while I was standing right there in the aisle, two different people walked up and grabbed a pair each. Between those, the massive selection of festive holiday gift bags, and the cheap-as-chips greeting cards and postcards — you realize that this store has a fix for pretty much every last-minute emergency.
The best finds are in travel and tech
My go-to-place before packing my carry on.
I used to overlook the electronics aisle, but now I know better. Whether you need cheap charging cables, a clock, or even headphones, it's a lifesaver.
In fact, before travelling anywhere now, I always make a pit stop at Dollarama to stock up on travel essentials like silicone travel bottles and luggage scales. It's become my go-to pre-trip routine because you get everything you need without paying airport prices.
Affordable home decor is a dream come true
You never know what you'll find.
Honestly, I used to head straight to HomeSense for home decor, but now, before I even think about going there, I always stop by Dollarama first. Whether it's sleek picture frames, elegant candle holders, or cute little trinkets, it's the easiest way to give a room a fresh seasonal update or cozy up your space without spending a fortune.
True Canadian staple.
Don't make the mistake of thinking Dollarama is just a store for people on a tight budget. It's not about being cheap — it’s about being smart.
Sure, you have to know what's actually worth buying and what’s just going to end up as plastic clutter in your junk drawer. But once you learn how to navigate the aisles — snagging name-brand essentials, seasonal treasures, and unexpected gems like that cookbook — you realize it's less of a discount shop and more of a retail cheat code. You just have to know where to look.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.