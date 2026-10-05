I'm a Dollarama expert — These are the 13 everyday finds I refuse to buy elsewhere now
Plus, they're all under $5...💰
Dollarama may be a discount retailer, but I'm always surprised by the gems I find there.
I've tried and tested a lot of products over the years. Yes, some of them end up being a waste of money, but there are plenty of items I keep going back for.
Whether it's wine glasses, decorative pieces or everyday essentials, some Dollarama finds are seriously high quality.
Here are 13 products I refuse to buy anywhere else because they are just as good as what you'd find at pricier stores. Best of all, none of them cost more than $5.
Wine glasses
Wine glasses.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Wine glasses at Dollarama? Heck yes.
Dollarama keeps bringing in new styles, and I'm always pleasantly surprised by how nice they are. And if you're clumsy like me and tend to break wine glasses, you won't feel nearly as bad when it's a $3.50 one.
Price: $3.50 each
Stationery
Stationary at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you haven't browsed the stationery aisle at Dollarama, you're seriously missing out.
I especially love Dollarama's notebooks because the designs are constantly changing, and some of them really speak to my list-loving Virgo self. The notebook on the left is filled with pre-made lists, including a "to-do list, to-buy list and to-make list." The lemon-themed day-to-day planner comes with cute sticky notes, colourful tabs and a pen.
Price: $2.50 for the "So many lists" notebook, $4 for the lemon-themed notebook
Random kitchen gadgets
Oil dispensers at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
I often stumble upon random kitchen gadgets at Dollarama, and some have become my most-used kitchen items.
On a recent trip, I found this nice oil dispenser. I filled it with avocado oil and now use it daily when cooking. It's seriously a great find: I checked Amazon, and similar ones sell for over $10.
Plus, store-bought cooking sprays are some of the most overpriced things you can buy, so this will save you money in the end. Or is that girl math? Either way, I think it's worth it!
Price: $4.75
Faux flowers
Faux flowers at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Ok, I'll admit not all of Dollarama's faux flowers are nice. Some look extremely fake and cheap. But if you take the time to dig through the selection, you might be surprised by some of the gems you find.
A couple of times a year, I spruce up the planters in front of my house with colourful faux flowers from Dollarama. They have to be fake, because the deer that visit my yard like to feast on the real ones.
Price: Starting at $1.50
Seasonal decor
Seasonal decor at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
While I don't get all my seasonal decor at Dollarama, I do have some pieces from the discount retailer sprinkled around my house. Some items are too good to pass up.
On my last trip, I came across this cozy pillow with pumpkins on it, and it came home with me. Dollarama also has plenty of adorable decorative pumpkins, fall-themed serving plates, platters and more.
Price: $4.50
Gift wrapping items
Gift wrapping items at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you're buying gift-wrapping supplies anywhere but Dollarama, you're probably overpaying.
Packs of tissue paper, colourful ribbons and bows cost just $1.50 each at Dollarama, so that's the only place I get mine. The discount retailer carries them in every colour you can imagine, and the section is always well stocked whenever I go.
Price: $1.50
Toiletry bags
Toiletry bags.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Whether you're travelling or simply need a new toiletry bag for everyday use, Dollarama has you covered. The store always has plenty of bags to choose from in various sizes, colours, and prints.
I've bought several for trips and use one to organize my makeup at home, and they've held up just as well as ones I've paid three times as much for elsewhere.
Price: $4.75
Travel containers
Travel toiletry containers.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
If you're going on a trip anytime soon, may I suggest heading to Dollarama for your travel containers?
The store carries squeezable silicone bottles that are perfect for your fave skincare products and shampoo, as well as clear plastic ones. They're all under 100 millilitres, so they are carry-on friendly, and I've never had one leak in my suitcase.
Price: $5
Baking dishes
A Betty Crocker baking dish.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Baking dishes can be pricey at stores like Homesense, so I always check Dollarama first.
The store carries plenty of Betty Crocker bakeware, which I've been buying for years, and it's held up really well. Aside from this square glass dish, you'll find muffin pans, cake pans, pizza pans and more.
Price: $4.75
Rubber gloves
Rubber gloves at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Rubber gloves are another great Dollarama find, especially these blue Arm & Hammer ones.
They're perfect for cleaning or washing dishes. The material is thick enough not to rip easily, and the plush lining makes them comfortable and easy to slip on and off.
Price: $3.50
Party candles
Birthday candles at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Like gift-wrapping supplies, I always buy birthday candles at Dollarama.
There's a huge variety of colours and designs to choose from, whether you want classic stick candles or number candles.
Price: $1.75
Mesh laundry bags
Laundry bags at Dollarama.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Now that I have a toddler, I do a lot more laundry than I used to. These mesh bags are perfect for my daughter's delicate sweaters and hats, and they keep her tiny socks from disappearing in the wash.
I also use them for bras, so the hooks don't snag on other clothes.
Price: $2
Clothing hangers
Clothing hangers.
Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Dollarama sells these simple plastic clothing hangers, and they're a great deal.
You get a four-pack for $2.50, which works out to 63 cents per hanger. Plus, when you need more, it's easy to grab another matching set.
Price: $2.50
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.