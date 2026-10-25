These are 22 of the best Dollarama items I found this month (they're all $5 or less)
Head to Dollarama for these ASAP. 💸
I've done some serious shopping at Dollarama this month, and I'm ready to dish on the best Dollarama Canada finds you can get now.
I was blown away by the new things Dollarama has in stock — from a mobile clothing rack, watches and some really impressive makeup dupes — all for $5 or less.
There's also plenty of fall decor, plus Halloween costumes if you need something last minute. Like many stores, Dollarama is already rolling out Christmas items, so it's a great time to get a head start on holiday shopping.
A lot of the items on my list would also make cute stocking stuffers, so put your thinking caps on.
Here are all the best Dollarama items I found this October.
Mobile garment rack
Mobile Garment Rack: Perfect for saving space and easy to install.
This mobile garment rack was my favourite find of the month, and I ended up buying one. I plan to use it in my laundry space to hang-dry and steam my clothes. I love that it has a shelf at the bottom and wheels, making it easy to move around. It's such a cool Dollarama find.
Price: $5
Dawn dish spray in pumpkin spice and frosted cranberry
Seasonal scents for dishwashing: pumpkin spice and frosted cranberry.
'Tis the season to get festive with everything, including dish soap. I came across Dawn's pumpkin spice and frosted cranberry scents, and they both smell delicious. Just note that they come as refills, so you'll need the original spray bottle to use them.
Price: $5
Watches
Two stylish watches in display cases.
Watches at Dollarama? Now that's a solid find that I haven't come across before. Whether you want a cheap backup for vacation or something to wear every day, these are worth a look. I haven't tested how well they hold up yet, but at this price, it's worth taking a chance on one.
Price: $5
Beauty Impressions bronzer drops
Beauty Impressions bronzer drops for a sun-kissed glow.
OK, Drunk Elephant bronzing drop dupes, I see you!
So many brands have come out with their own versions lately, including Milani, e.l.f. and Summer Fridays, and now Dollarama has joined in with these Beauty Impressions ones. I found them in two shades, and at $3 a bottle, they're such a steal.
Price: $3
Microwaveable heating pad
Cute and cozy microwavable heating pads with smiling faces.
Winter is coming, and staying cozy is at the top of my list. What better way to do that than with this adorable heating pad? Just pop it in the microwave to warm it up. It comes in a cute cherry design, and I also spotted other fun shapes, like a pizza slice.
Price: $5
Beauty Impressions lip and cheek tint
Beauty Impressions lip and cheek tints, vibrant colors on display.
Another fun beauty find: these Beauty Impressions lip and cheek tints, infused with vitamin E. They remind me of Milk Makeup's Jelly Tints, but they're way more budget-friendly. These would also make a great stocking stuffer.
Price: $2.25
2027 weekly diary
Choosing between navy and tan 2027 weekly diaries.
We are getting close to the end of 2026, so it's the perfect time to pick out your 2027 planner. I usually splurge on mine every year, but the selection at Dollarama is so good that I'm seriously considering making the switch this time.
Price: $5
Decorative shelf
Halfmoon wall shelf with succulents and decor.
Whether you're redecorating or just want to add a pretty touch to your walls, this half-moon-shaped shelf from Dollarama is such a cute find. It's just the right size for a couple of picture frames or a small plant.
Price: $5
Wallet
Stylish black wallet for $5.
This Dollarama wallet is giving snakeskin vibes, which makes it look like it's worth way more than $5. It's honestly one of the nicest wallets I've ever spotted there.
Price: $5
Estate blush wand
Sponge Tip Blush Wands for a smooth, natural finish.
The beauty aisle keeps on giving, because I also spotted these blush wands in a couple of different colours. According to the packaging, they offer soft, buildable colour that blends smoothly for a natural finish.
Price: $4
Air Wick scented oil warmer and refill
Air Wick Woodland Pine Scent, $5, up to 60 days of fragrance.
Do you have an artificial tree but miss the smell of a real one? That's me every year, so when I spotted this Air Wick oil warmer with a woodland pine-scented refill, I was sold. It'll make your whole house smell like the holidays.
Price: $5
The Pink Stuff Miracle Multi-Purpose Cleaner
"The Pink Stuff: Multi-Purpose Cleaner with New Advanced Formula."
The Pink Stuff has become a cult-favourite cleaning brand, and every time I browse Dollarama aisles, I spot a new product. This time, it was the Miracle Multi-Purpose Cleaner, which is designed to cut through dirt, grease and stains on hard surfaces. The same bottle costs more at other stores, so if you're a fan, check your local Dollarama first.
Price: $5
Cosmetic trash bin
"Lori Cosmetic Trash Bin on sale for $4.75."
If you have a big skincare routine, a small trash bin on your counter is a game-changer for tossing cotton pads, Q-tips and sheet masks. Dollarama sells these from the brand Lori, and they're a great size for a vanity or bathroom counter.
Price: $4.75
Lounge socks
Cozy winter socks with a snowflake pattern, perfect for lounging.
You're not ready for sweater weather until you have a couple of pairs of cozy socks. Dollarama has these cute lounge socks that look so warm and comfy.
Price: $3.75
Jewellery box
Compact jewelry case with multiple compartments.
These jewellery boxes are another great addition to a holiday shopping list. They come in a variety of colours and are just the right size for your favourite earrings or rings, so they're great for travel too.
Price: $3
Modern Whites mouthwash sachets
Single-use mouthwash sachets for on-the-go freshness.
On-the-go essentials are always a great find, like these mouthwash sachets. Keep them in your purse or car, or pack them for a weekend getaway; anything is better than lugging around a big bottle of mouthwash. This comes in a pack of 10, which breaks down to 30 cents a sachet.
Price: $3
Estate peel and stay lip stain
Peel & Stay Lip Stain: Long-lasting, water-resistant beauty.
Peel and stay lip stains have been all over TikTok "get ready with me" videos lately, so when I came across this Estate version at Dollarama, it immediately caught my eye. I see this item selling out fast, so grab one while you can.
Price: $2.50
Snow globes
Festive snow globe with Santa and a Christmas tree.
As I mentioned, Christmas has officially arrived at most stores, including Dollarama. There is a lot to choose from, including these adorable snow globes.
Price: $4.75
Recipe journal
Green recipe journal with 80 lined sheets, perfect for culinary creations.
Do you have someone who loves to cook on your holiday shopping list? This recipe journal would make a great Secret Santa gift for anyone who loves to cook or bake. The recipe journal comes with 80 lined sheets, so there are plenty of pages to fill with recipes.
Price: $5
Beauty ICON colour-changing lip and cheek oil
Color-Changing Lip & Cheek Oil for a radiant look!
According to the packaging, this cheek and lip oil reacts to your skin's pH, so the shade you get is unique to you. I thought it was such a fun little find for just $3.
Price: $3
HASK leave-in treatment cream
HASK Repair Series Leave-In Treatment Cream, 100ml - $4.00.
This was my first time spotting HASK hair products at Dollarama, and this leave-in cream was one of several items from the brand on the shelves. This same product sells for $13.97 at Walmart, so $4 is a great price.
Price: $4
Christmas mugs
Festive Santa mug ready for holiday sips!
Hot chocolate just isn't the same unless it's served in a Christmas mug. Dollarama has so many adorable festive mugs this year, including this Santa one.
Price: $3.50
Happy shopping!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.