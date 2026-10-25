These are 22 of the best Dollarama items I found this month (they're all $5 or less)

Head to Dollarama for these ASAP. 💸

Mobile garment rack box. Right: Shopping cart in a Dollarama aisle.

The best things to buy at Dollarama right now.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity
Contributing Writer

I've done some serious shopping at Dollarama this month, and I'm ready to dish on the best Dollarama Canada finds you can get now.

I was blown away by the new things Dollarama has in stock — from a mobile clothing rack, watches and some really impressive makeup dupes — all for $5 or less.

There's also plenty of fall decor, plus Halloween costumes if you need something last minute. Like many stores, Dollarama is already rolling out Christmas items, so it's a great time to get a head start on holiday shopping.

A lot of the items on my list would also make cute stocking stuffers, so put your thinking caps on.

Here are all the best Dollarama items I found this October.

Mobile garment rack

Box of a mobile garment rack in a store, with clothes and items displayed on it.

Mobile Garment Rack: Perfect for saving space and easy to install.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

This mobile garment rack was my favourite find of the month, and I ended up buying one. I plan to use it in my laundry space to hang-dry and steam my clothes. I love that it has a shelf at the bottom and wheels, making it easy to move around. It's such a cool Dollarama find.

Price: $5

Dawn dish spray in pumpkin spice and frosted cranberry

Dawn Powerwash bottles in Pumpkin Spice and Frosted Cranberry scents on a store shelf.

Seasonal scents for dishwashing: pumpkin spice and frosted cranberry.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

'Tis the season to get festive with everything, including dish soap. I came across Dawn's pumpkin spice and frosted cranberry scents, and they both smell delicious. Just note that they come as refills, so you'll need the original spray bottle to use them.

Price: $5

Watches

Two wristwatches in display cases held in hand, with bear clocks on shelf behind.

Two stylish watches in display cases.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Watches at Dollarama? Now that's a solid find that I haven't come across before. Whether you want a cheap backup for vacation or something to wear every day, these are worth a look. I haven't tested how well they hold up yet, but at this price, it's worth taking a chance on one.

Price: $5

Beauty Impressions bronzer drops

Two hands holding Beauty Impressions bronzer drops in a store aisle.

Beauty Impressions bronzer drops for a sun-kissed glow.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

OK, Drunk Elephant bronzing drop dupes, I see you!

So many brands have come out with their own versions lately, including Milani, e.l.f. and Summer Fridays, and now Dollarama has joined in with these Beauty Impressions ones. I found them in two shades, and at $3 a bottle, they're such a steal.

Price: $3

Microwaveable heating pad

Cute, fluffy red and pink microwavable heating pads with smiling faces.

Cute and cozy microwavable heating pads with smiling faces.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Winter is coming, and staying cozy is at the top of my list. What better way to do that than with this adorable heating pad? Just pop it in the microwave to warm it up. It comes in a cute cherry design, and I also spotted other fun shapes, like a pizza slice.

Price: $5

Beauty Impressions lip and cheek tint

Two packages of Beauty Impressions lip and cheek tint in hand at a store.

Beauty Impressions lip and cheek tints, vibrant colors on display.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Another fun beauty find: these Beauty Impressions lip and cheek tints, infused with vitamin E. They remind me of Milk Makeup's Jelly Tints, but they're way more budget-friendly. These would also make a great stocking stuffer.

Price: $2.25

2027 weekly diary

Hand holding two 2024 weekly diaries, one navy blue and one beige, in a stationery aisle.

Choosing between navy and tan 2027 weekly diaries.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

We are getting close to the end of 2026, so it's the perfect time to pick out your 2027 planner. I usually splurge on mine every year, but the selection at Dollarama is so good that I'm seriously considering making the switch this time.

Price: $5

Decorative shelf

Half-moon shelf with plants and artwork on a white brick wall background.

Halfmoon wall shelf with succulents and decor.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Whether you're redecorating or just want to add a pretty touch to your walls, this half-moon-shaped shelf from Dollarama is such a cute find. It's just the right size for a couple of picture frames or a small plant.

Price: $5

Wallet

Black textured wallet with gold clasp on display, priced at $5.

Stylish black wallet for $5.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

This Dollarama wallet is giving snakeskin vibes, which makes it look like it's worth way more than $5. It's honestly one of the nicest wallets I've ever spotted there.

Price: $5

Estate blush wand

Two packaged Estate sponge tip blush wands in pink and brown held in a store aisle.

Sponge Tip Blush Wands for a smooth, natural finish.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

The beauty aisle keeps on giving, because I also spotted these blush wands in a couple of different colours. According to the packaging, they offer soft, buildable colour that blends smoothly for a natural finish.

Price: $4

Air Wick scented oil warmer and refill

Air Wick Woodland Pine scented oil warmer, 20ml, priced at $5.00.

Air Wick Woodland Pine Scent, $5, up to 60 days of fragrance.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Do you have an artificial tree but miss the smell of a real one? That's me every year, so when I spotted this Air Wick oil warmer with a woodland pine-scented refill, I was sold. It'll make your whole house smell like the holidays.

Price: $5

The Pink Stuff Miracle Multi-Purpose Cleaner

The Pink Stuff spray bottle on a store shelf, labeled "New Advanced Formula."

"The Pink Stuff: Multi-Purpose Cleaner with New Advanced Formula."

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

The Pink Stuff has become a cult-favourite cleaning brand, and every time I browse Dollarama aisles, I spot a new product. This time, it was the Miracle Multi-Purpose Cleaner, which is designed to cut through dirt, grease and stains on hard surfaces. The same bottle costs more at other stores, so if you're a fan, check your local Dollarama first.

Price: $5

Cosmetic trash bin

Gray cosmetic trash bin with a gold stripe and a $4.75 price tag on display.

"Lori Cosmetic Trash Bin on sale for $4.75."

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

If you have a big skincare routine, a small trash bin on your counter is a game-changer for tossing cotton pads, Q-tips and sheet masks. Dollarama sells these from the brand Lori, and they're a great size for a vanity or bathroom counter.

Price: $4.75

Lounge socks

Gray patterned socks held in hand, displayed among other colorful socks.

Cozy winter socks with a snowflake pattern, perfect for lounging.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

You're not ready for sweater weather until you have a couple of pairs of cozy socks. Dollarama has these cute lounge socks that look so warm and comfy.

Price: $3.75

Jewellery box

Open pink jewelry organizer with ring slots and compartments.

Compact jewelry case with multiple compartments.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

These jewellery boxes are another great addition to a holiday shopping list. They come in a variety of colours and are just the right size for your favourite earrings or rings, so they're great for travel too.

Price: $3

Modern Whites mouthwash sachets

Pack of Modern Whites mint mouthwash sachets, 10 single-use, 0.34 fl oz each.

Single-use mouthwash sachets for on-the-go freshness.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

On-the-go essentials are always a great find, like these mouthwash sachets. Keep them in your purse or car, or pack them for a weekend getaway; anything is better than lugging around a big bottle of mouthwash. This comes in a pack of 10, which breaks down to 30 cents a sachet.

Price: $3

Estate peel and stay lip stain

Hand holding Estate Peel & Stay Lip Stain packaging in "Coral Bite".

Peel & Stay Lip Stain: Long-lasting, water-resistant beauty.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Peel and stay lip stains have been all over TikTok "get ready with me" videos lately, so when I came across this Estate version at Dollarama, it immediately caught my eye. I see this item selling out fast, so grab one while you can.

Price: $2.50

Snow globes

Hand holding a Santa snow globe, surrounded by similar globes on a store shelf.

Festive snow globe with Santa and a Christmas tree.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

As I mentioned, Christmas has officially arrived at most stores, including Dollarama. There is a lot to choose from, including these adorable snow globes.

Price: $4.75

Recipe journal

Green textured recipe journal priced at $5, featuring 80 lined sheets.

Green recipe journal with 80 lined sheets, perfect for culinary creations.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Do you have someone who loves to cook on your holiday shopping list? This recipe journal would make a great Secret Santa gift for anyone who loves to cook or bake. The recipe journal comes with 80 lined sheets, so there are plenty of pages to fill with recipes.

Price: $5

Beauty ICON colour-changing lip and cheek oil

"Beauty Icon Color Changing Lip & Cheek Oil, 3.5 mL, in black packaging."

Color-Changing Lip & Cheek Oil for a radiant look!

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

According to the packaging, this cheek and lip oil reacts to your skin's pH, so the shade you get is unique to you. I thought it was such a fun little find for just $3.

Price: $3

HASK leave-in treatment cream

Two bottles of Hask Repair Series Leave-In Cream on a store shelf, priced at $4.00.

HASK Repair Series Leave-In Treatment Cream, 100ml - $4.00.

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

This was my first time spotting HASK hair products at Dollarama, and this leave-in cream was one of several items from the brand on the shelves. This same product sells for $13.97 at Walmart, so $4 is a great price.

Price: $4

Christmas mugs

Santa Claus-themed mug with red handle held in hand.

Festive Santa mug ready for holiday sips!

Asymina Kantorowicz | Narcity

Hot chocolate just isn't the same unless it's served in a Christmas mug. Dollarama has so many adorable festive mugs this year, including this Santa one.

Price: $3.50

Happy shopping!

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

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  • Asymina Kantorowicz

    Contributing Writer

    Asymina Kantorowicz (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media. She has worked at Yahoo Canada, CTV News Vancouver Island, CTV News Channel, and CHCH News. She moved from Toronto to Victoria a few years ago and loves being close to the ocean.

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