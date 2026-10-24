I'm a food writer — These are the 7 top Ottawa restaurants on my shortlist

BRB, making reservations 😋

Afternoon tea setup with a tiered tray of scones at Zoe’s in the Château Laurier, Right: Woman holding a drink at a table in Carletto with a bowl of pasta in front of her.

I've been keeping tabs on Ottawa's best restaurants from halfway around the world.

@fairmontlaurier | Instagram, @mariesbazaar | Instagram
Contributing Writer

I would definitely call myself a certified foodie, and I talk about Ottawa's best restaurants all the time.

I've been away from the city, living abroad for almost a year now, though, and so many new spots have opened up in my absence. I've been vicariously living through everyone's Instagram feeds, keeping tabs on all the new restaurants, and building a full list in my Notes app of places to check out as soon as I'm back in a few months.

So, without further ado, these are the seven Ottawa restaurants you need to try!

1. Carletto

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 161 Laurier Ave. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: I'm not kidding when I say I have pasta served in a cheese wheel on my vision board, so imagine my shock when I saw posts about Carletto opening in Ottawa with THE cheese wheel pasta.

I was instantly sold.

Beyond that, though, I've found multiple things I want to try across all the menus.

I'm definitely here for the tiramisu toast or pizza carbonara for brunch, the pollo parmesano and a Margherita pizza for lunch, and, of course, the cheese wheel pasta experience for dinner.

Technically, it's meant for a minimum of two people... but I could probably crush both portions on my own. Real foodie status.

You'll catch me here more than once, I'm sure.

Carletto Menu

2. Spoon Mii

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Japanese-inspired desserts and sweets

Address: 313 Dalhousie St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Luckily, I'm living in Japan, so I've been eating them left and right since I got here. But once I'm back in Ottawa, I'll need a taste of Japan every once in a while — and Spoon Mii looks like just the place.

If I were you, I'd definitely get the crème brûlée cream or classic cream sando, but there's plenty more to try, too, like their mochi, Japanese donuts, cakes and other treats.

Basically, if you've got a sweet tooth, Spoon Mii deserves a spot on your list.

Spoon Mii Instagram

3. Torta Boyz

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Mexican

Address: 354A Preston St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: I'm a big fan of Mexican food and can throw down on some good tacos any day.

Here I'm definitely ordering the loaded fries, carne asada and al pastor tortas, and I always love some churros. Just take my bank card already.

Torta Boyz Instagram

4. Casadonna

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Cafe, specialty drinks and desserts

Address: 2437 Kaladar Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Any all-pink cafe by day and lounge by night is basically my dream, and I'm already planning a girls' day there for when I'm home.

I also love all the fun drink names and flavours, so don't be surprised if you see me double-fisting one hot and one cold.

Plus, if a menu has Dubai chocolate cake on it, I'm sold.

Casadonna Instagram

5. Eggstatic

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Middle Eastern and Canadian fusion brunch

Address: 2 Via Modugno Pl., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: I spent my teenage years living in Barrhaven, so I had to put some respect on a restaurant in one of Ottawa's more underrated neighbourhoods.

I could eat breakfast at any time of day, and I already have a huge list of favourite brunch spots in Ottawa, so I'm pretty sure Eggstatic will earn a spot near the top of it, too.

I love a restaurant that ventures beyond the typical eggs, toast and bacon. The menu has classic brunch items like eggs Benedict, omelettes, and chicken and waffles — but I also love the Middle Eastern options, like shakshuka, pistachio pancakes, hummus dishes and fried halloumi.

I'm already hungry just thinking about it.

Eggstatic Menu

6. Stratì Tiramisù

Price: 💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 891 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: As you've probably noticed from this list, I'm a big dessert girl — so when I found out Ottawa officially had a tiramisu bar, I was in heaven.

I'm already super into classic tiramisu, but when I saw Stratì's strawberry, maple Biscoff, mango and Nutella flavours, I knew this spot was making my shortlist.

Honestly, I might have to make it my mission to try every single one...

Strati Tiramisù Instagram

7. Zoe's Restaurant

Price: 💸💸💸

Cuisine: Canadian

Address: 1 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: I grew up having tea parties with my grandma using her many china sets, so I'm no stranger to afternoon tea.

The fact that this spot is inside the Château Laurier already makes it pretty cool — but everyone I know usually goes for a special-occasion dinner instead of tea time.

Me, on the other hand? I'd love nothing more than to eat scone after scone with house-made jam, plus a few savoury bites.

That said, I'd definitely pop in for a date night now that I've seen the short ribs, lobster fettuccine and berries-and-cream cake on the menu.

You really can't keep me away from lobster pasta.

Zoe's Menu

The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.

From Your Site Articles
ottawa restaurants restaurants ottawa restaurants in ottawa food in ottawa ottawa food and drink ottawa brunch ottawa cafes ottawa eat and drink ottawa restaurant best ottawa restaurants
Ottawa Eat and Drink Opinion Canada Eat and Drink
  • Alessa Hickman

    Contributing Writer

    Alessa Hickman (she/her) is a contributing writer for Narcity Media. She's a freelance writer, editor, and content strategist covering an array of topics — from travel and career to food and everyday life.

Canada Pension Plan payments for October are going out soon and max amounts are over $1,500

You can expect a direct deposit or cheque.

This Toronto park is over 20 times bigger than Central Park and has breathtaking views

There are so many trails to explore.

University of Toronto isn't the top school in Canada's best universities ranking for 2027

You might not expect some of the universities that are on this list.

I shop at Costco all the time but I've officially stopped buying these 7 things

Sorry, just not worth it 🤷

13 Dollarama dupes that actually replaced brand-name products for me (a die-hard shopper)

Want that trendy hand sanitizer, but for a fraction of the price?💰

Some referendum questions flip to 'no' as the count continues in Alberta

Some Alberta referendum questions flip to 'no'

Trump administration dropping and adding some tariffs on Canadian exports

U.S. dropping and adding some tariffs on Canada

Skunk in downtown Vancouver that bit people tests positive for rabies

B.C. skunk that bit people positive for rabies

Pair from Calgary attacked after Bruno Mars concert in Vancouver

Calgary pair attacked after Bruno Mars concert

7 things you probably didn't know Costco sells that are life-changing (from an avid shopper)

They changed my life, and now it's your turn.