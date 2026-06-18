9 of the best Ottawa restaurants that should be on every visitor's list in 2026
A locals "you have to eat here" list 🍽️🍜
Ottawa's food scene is far too good to fit into a single list of restaurants.
The city has everything from budget-friendly eats and casual lunch spots to fancy tasting menus and special-occasion dinners.
That said, if a friend were visiting and asked me what the best restaurants in Ottawa are, there are a few places I’d immediately recommend.
In no particular order, here are nine Ottawa restaurants that deserve a spot on your food itinerary in 2026.
3. The Whalesbone
A very on-brand Whalesbone spread for me.
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Seafood & meats
Address: 231 Elgin St, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I've spent a lot of time eating my way around Ottawa, and I always come back to The Whalesbone.
It's best known for seafood and oysters, but I think there's something on the menu for every foodie.
Personally, I'm a big fan of the dry-aged steaks, and I still dream about the lobster bucatini pasta (pictured above) on a regular basis. I’ve probably been to the Elgin Street location the most over the years, but they have a couple in the city.
Between the seafood, mains, apps, and atmosphere, Whalesbone just delivers every time.
1. Le Mien Craft Noodle
One of my favourite bowls of soup in the city.
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Chinese noodles
Address: 43 William St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you've read any of my Ottawa food recommendations before, you probably knew this restaurant would make the list.
Le Mien Craft Noodle is one of my favourite places to eat in the city, especially during the colder months.
I love that the noodles are hand-pulled to order right in front of you, and there are also quite a few noodle styles to choose from.
I'm personally partial to the Two Xi noodles.
I usually order their traditional beef noodle soup, and the portion sizes are no joke — even the small is enough to fill me up.
If you're visiting Ottawa, there's a good chance you'll end up in the ByWard Market at some point anyway, so this is an easy stop while you're there.
2. The Green Door Restaurant & Bakery
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Vegetarian / Buffet
Address: 198 Main Street, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I've been a fan of The Green Door for as long as I can remember.
In fact, I used to eat here all the time when I was a vegetarian growing up, and I've continued to stop by over the years.
Even if you're a dedicated meat-eater, I still think this spot is worth trying.
The pay-by-weight buffet setup makes it easy to try a little bit of everything, and I usually end up getting a mix of items from the hot buffet and cold bar.
Some of my personal favourites are the tofu broccoli stir-fry, mashed potatoes with kale, and mung bean noodles.
And as someone who loves dessert, those are always a must for me too.The Green Door Menu
4. Gyubee Japanese Grill
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese BBQ
Address: Multiple locations in Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I've loved Japanese food for years, which is a big part of why I eventually moved to Japan.
Luckily for you, there's no need to fly across the world to enjoy Japanese barbecue. Gyubee is an all-you-can-eat spot where you grill almost everything yourself at the table.
One of my favourite parts is watching all the different meats, seafood, veggies, and sides arrive before it’s time to take over as the grill master.
I've brought plenty of friends and family members here over the years, and it's always been a hit.
If I can offer a few tips, order some rice and lettuce for DIY lettuce wraps, split a pitcher of the lychee mojito with the table, and make sure you leave room for the mini crème brûlées at the end!
5. Chesterfield's Gastro Diner
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Brunch / Comfort classics
Address: 1300 Wellington St. W, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: When Ottawa locals start talking about the city's best brunch spots, Chesterfield's is pretty much always part of the conversation. And it definitely deserves the praise.
Even if there's a wait, don't let that deter you. If I've learned one thing from living in Japan, it's that a line usually means the food is worth it — and this spot is no exception.
The menu is packed with fun takes on brunch classics, from eggs Benedict and chicken and waffles to pancakes and so many good sides.
You'll probably spend part of your meal looking around at what everyone else ordered and immediately wishing you'd ordered that too.
If brunch is your favourite meal of the day, Chesterfield's should be on your list for sure.
6. Corner Peach
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian bistro
Address: 802 Somerset St. W, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Corner Peach shows up in a lot of Ottawa restaurant recommendations, and I totally get the hype.
It's such a pretty space inside, and the seasonal menu keeps things interesting too.
Their smashburger is usually my go-to, but the salads, smaller bites, and larger entrées are very worth checking out.
I'd also be doing you a disservice if I didn't mention the attached Peach Corner Store. They sell prepared foods and takeaway items, but I'm usually making a beeline for the bakery section. If the crème brûlée donut is available, consider this your sign to order one. That thing had me seeing in colour again.Corner Peach Menu
7. Sansotei Ramen
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: Multiple locations in Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I couldn't make a list of Ottawa's best restaurants without including ramen.
There are a bunch of great ramen spots in the city, but Sansotei is the one I find myself coming back to again and again.
The menu has everything from tonkotsu and miso to shoyu and spicy ramen, so there's a good chance you'll find a bowl you love. I'm a big fan of the shoyu ramen, but my husband swears by their spicy tantan.
When I eventually find myself back in Ottawa, I'll be heading straight to Sansotei whenever I'm craving a little taste of Japan.
8. Umbrella Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Comfort food / Pub classics
Address: 1001 Queen Elizabeth Driveway, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I love the Little Italy and Dow's Lake area, so Umbrella Bar was always going to make this list.
I had a fun girls' night there after the Tulip Festival last year, and if you ask me, a patio overlooking the water is never a bad idea.
There’s a good variety on the menu, like wings, nachos, sandwiches, salads, and pasta dishes.
The classic Umbrella Burger is always a solid option, but I also love their chicken sandwiches — especially if you go for the spicy version. And don't even get me started on the drink menu.
I'm a sucker for a fun cocktail, and they have a bunch of tropical-inspired options, like mojitos, margaritas, and frozen daiquiris. They also have some great non-alcoholic options, too, which I think is just as important.
If you're visiting Ottawa during patio season, this is a good place to start.
9. Ayla's Social Kitchen
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Mediterranean
Address: 338 Preston St, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ayla's is a great option if you're out with a group and want to share a bunch of dishes, but it works just as well for a meal on your own.
I love the atmosphere inside, and I'm always a fan of a good patio, too.
As for the food, I don't think you can go wrong with kebabs, dips, halloumi, or mini pitas.
There's plenty to choose from, so it's easy to order a few different items and try a little bit of everything.
I'm also a certified dessert enthusiast, so any menu with cake or ice cream is already off to a good start in my books.
Good luck picking a spot
Ottawa has way too many great restaurants to fit into a single list.
And there were plenty of other deserving spots that didn't make the cut.
Still, if you're visiting the capital in 2026 and looking for good places to eat, I don't think you can go wrong with any of these restaurants.
If you do end up trying one, save me a bite!
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.