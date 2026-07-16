9 of the best Ottawa restaurants with patios to soak up the sun at this summer
Happy hour is calling. 🍹☀️
After Ottawa's long (and very cold) winters, there's nothing better than finally getting back outside.
And as someone who's equally obsessed with food and spending time outdoors, I don't think there's a better combination than good food, a great patio, and a sunny summer day.
We all have our favourite Ottawa restaurants, and there was no way I could fit every spot onto one list. So these aren't in any particular order... and honestly, I think we might need a part two.
For now, drawing on my own experiences — and the wisdom of plenty of Ottawa locals — here are nine patios I think are absolutely worth checking out this summer.
1. Umbrella Bar
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Comfort food / Pub classics
Address: 1001 Queen Elizabeth Driveway, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I'm already a huge fan of the Dow's Lake and Little Italy area, so Umbrella Bar is an easy pick for me.
Their second-floor patio looks out over the water, and I really love the decor up there — the blue-and-white tones and plants make it feel super summery.
I'm also a big fan of the drink menu (who doesn't love a tropical, tiki-inspired vibe?), and the food is great, too.
You'll find everything from burgers and tacos to pasta and apps, so it's perfect for lunch, dinner, or drinks out with friends.
2. The Tavern Group
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian pub fare
Address: Multiple locations throughout Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: If you've ever searched for the best patios in Ottawa, you've almost certainly seen one of the Tavern Group locations come up.
Tavern on the Hill has really nice views of Parliament and the National Art Gallery, and it's an easy stop if you're already hanging out in Major's Hill Park or passing through the area.
Then you have Tavern at the Falls, which is super popular for its river views around sunset.
There's also Tavern at the Gallery — pretty self-explanatory from the name — and it's a cute courtyard patio full of trees.
And over on Bate Island, Tavern on the Island is another fun waterfront option.
The menus vary slightly by location, but you can generally find hot dogs, tacos, salads, share plates, desserts, and drinks.
If you're looking for great views and a nice atmosphere, you really can't go wrong with any of them.
3. Émilie's Terrace
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Seasonal Canadian
Address: 1 Rideau Street, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're anything like me, you'll come across the Fairmont Château Laurier while wandering around downtown — and end up doing a little lap around it like you're a hotel guest.
If you do stop by, it's impossible to miss Émilie's Terrace.
Not only does it have gorgeous views of the Rideau Canal and Parliament, but it's also such a cute girls' day spot with floral details and little pops of pink and red everywhere.
I'm always a fan of restaurants with good shareable menus and fruity cocktails, and Émilie's definitely delivers.
Everything is super light and fresh, with a focus on local Ontario ingredients, so if you're a foodie, you need to add this patio to your summer bucket list.
4. The Porch on Preston
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: California-inspired street eats
Address: 379 Preston St. Rooftop, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Porch calls itself Ottawa's go-to rooftop bar, and I think a lot of locals would agree.
Summer and margarita buckets feel like a match made in heaven.
But even if you're skipping the alcohol, they also have fruit slushies and virgin cocktails that still feel just as summery.
Pair that with sandwiches, wings, or chips and dip, and you've got the perfect setup for an easy afternoon with friends.
5. Aulde Dubliner & Pour House
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Irish pub
Address: 62 William St, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: When you're walking through the ByWard Market in the summer, you're almost guaranteed to pass The Aulde Dubliner.
The pretty flowers hanging around the patio always catch my eye, and I'm a sucker for a two-storey patio — sitting upstairs is basically built-in entertainment with all the people-watching you can do.
The menu is also huge, with everything from Irish classics and pub favourites to curries, jambalaya, cocktails, and plenty of beer.
You might even catch some live music while you're there.
6. Bar Lupulus
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian / Mediterranean-inspired
Address: 1242 Wellington St. West, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Bar Lupulus is another spot that Ottawa locals recommend over and over again.
Their backyard patio has a cozy, moody vibe that's perfect for date night or an evening out.
I'm also a huge cheese and charcuterie board girl, so if that's on the menu, I'm immediately sold. Beyond that, they have fantastic pasta, raw options like crudo and tartare, and incredible desserts.
7. The Brig Pub
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian-style comfort / Pub fare
Address: 23 York St, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: I've been to The Brig Pub in every season, but I definitely enjoy it the most during summer.
Their courtyard patio is full of vines and pretty lights, and it's a great little spot hidden in the ByWard Market.
I usually go for the fish and chips because the jalapeño tartar sauce is ridiculously good.
The General Tso's cauliflower is another must-order for me, but the whole menu is honestly pretty solid, too.
8. Banditos
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Southern California-inspired tacos and street food
Address: 683 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: There are tons of great taco spots in Ottawa, but Banditos had to make this list for its huge patio.
They've got all the classic tacos with fun twists, plus street corn, nachos, and tater tots.
And as a certified dessert enthusiast, a menu with churros and brownies is always a win in my books.
It was usually pretty busy whenever I walked by, but one time I looked over and saw a full-on party — smoke machine going, music pumping, and everyone looked like they were having a good time.
9. Arlo Wine & Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian / Wine bar
Address: 340 Somerset St W, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Arlo always comes up when locals talk about the best restaurants in the city, and it's even made Canada's top 100 list three times.
It's gorgeous inside, and there's a backyard patio in the warmer months that's just as nice, too.
As a wine bar, there's a solid list of natural wines, of course, but the food is what really takes the cake.
I think it's the perfect spot for a special occasion dinner or a date night out this summer.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.