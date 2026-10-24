This Ontario village with little shops and rolling hills is like a cozy Hallmark scene
It's the perfect spot for a late-autumn outing. 🍂
Cozy small towns with quaint shops and charming streets don't just exist on screen. This Ontario village looks like it was plucked from an autumn Hallmark film, and it's only a road trip away from Toronto.
Tucked amid rolling hills and vibrant leaves, the destination is a magical place to explore in late fall.
Creemore is a picture-perfect village tucked into the scenic Niagara Escarpment, about 2 hours from Toronto.
According to the website, it is known as "the little village with the big heart," and the historic Main Street will whisk you away to a "simpler time."
You can stroll through the town, popping into cozy bookshops and local boutiques along the way.
Since autumn is all about spiced lattes and sweet treats, you'll want to stop by these charming cafes dotted throughout the area.
You can grab a baked good and seasonal drink from The Creemore Bakery, Bank Café or Good Grief Coffee Roasters.
Or enjoy a crisp local beer from the Creemore Springs Brewery.
There's more to Creemore than its quaint shops and charming main street.
The village is also home to some attractions, including North America's Smallest Jail, a tiny building dating back to the 1800s with just three cells.
If you're hoping to do some last-minute leaf-peeping, Creemore is close to several scenic fall hiking spots.
Devil's Glen Provincial Park is a must-visit, with forested trails and a boardwalk offering beautiful views of the valley below.
Nottawasaga Lookout is another beautiful place to take in the views, with sweeping vistas of the Niagara Escarpment framed by vibrant shades of red, orange and gold.
You can also explore the Bruce Trail, which passes through sections of the Niagara Escarpment and offers more opportunities to admire the autumn scenery.
Creemore is located just a short drive from Collingwood, another charming town with a lively main street, shops, and eateries. You can also pop over to Blue Mountain Village while in the area, a charming pedestrian village with outdoor attractions and more.
With its beautiful scenery and Hallmark-worthy charm, Creemore is an idyllic destination for a last-minute autumn getaway.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.