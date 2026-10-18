This Ontario destination has over 150 waterfalls and dreamy hikes with stunning autumn views

It isn't far from Toronto. 🍂

A waterfall surrounded by fall colours. Right: A waterfall in a forest.

A destination known as the "waterfall capital of the world."

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Lead Writer, Travel

Looking to chase some waterfalls this autumn? You may want to take a trip to this dreamy destination.

Located just outside of Toronto, it's a waterfall paradise with endless cascades and breathtaking hikes waiting to be explored.

Hamilton, about an hour from Toronto, is known as the "waterfall capital of the world." According to Tourism Hamilton, the area has over 150 cascades, from towering natural wonders to smaller hidden gems.

Many popular waterfalls are only minutes from downtown, so you don't have to go far to soak up some stunning views.

You can hike along scenic trails to hidden cascades, or discover waterfalls just steps from the parking lot.

Some of Hamilton's popular waterfalls include Felker's Falls, tucked away in a scenic conservation area, and Albion Falls, known as "one of the most picturesque waterfalls in the region."

For a fall hike with incredible views, head to Dundas Peak and Tew Falls, located in Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, where wooded trails lead to a dramatic lookout over a valley filled with autumn colours.

Along the way, you can admire the falls, a slender ribbon waterfall surrounded by a colourful forest.

Another must-see is Webster Falls, a picturesque cascade also located in Spencer Gorge Conservation Area. The waterfall is especially beautiful in autumn, when the surrounding trees turn shades of gold, orange and red.

Hamilton has plenty of other scenic trails and waterfalls to explore, too.

The Devil's Punchbowl features a dramatic waterfall plunging into a rocky gorge, while Tiffany Falls is a dreamy stop along a short forest trail.

For another peaceful woodland escape, Borer's Falls is a scenic cascade surrounded by greenery, and the Chedoke Radial Trail is a great option if you're looking for a hike with nature and views of the Niagara Escarpment.

Keep in mind that some conservation areas have seasonal access rules, parking restrictions or reservation requirements, particularly during peak fall colour season. It's worth checking the latest details before setting out.

For more inspiration, you can browse Tourism Hamilton's Waterfall Guide to discover even more cascades around the city.

If you're looking for some last-minute fall hikes or new places to explore, the "waterfall capital of the world" is just a road trip away.

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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