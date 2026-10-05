This park near Toronto has 2 dreamy waterfalls and a lookout over a sea of fall colours

It's a magical spot to visit this autumn.

A waterfall surrounded by fall colours. Right: A lookout over fall colours.

A conservation area in Ontario.

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Lead Writer, Travel

You don't have to go far from Toronto to soak up some spectacular fall views. This beautiful park, located about an hour from the city, boasts a kaleidoscope of vibrant hues and leaf-filled trails.

You can wander through an autumn dreamland filled with waterfalls, lookouts, and more, enjoying the vibrant scenery that looks like it was plucked from a postcard.

Spencer Gorge Conservation Area is a picturesque destination in Dundas, and it's home to some jaw-dropping fall views.

The park is brimming with brilliant red and golden foliage and two majestic waterfalls framed by fiery autumn colours.

Tew Falls is the taller of the two, cascading down the gorge in a narrow ribbon that's nearly as high as Niagara Falls. Webster Falls is an enchanting tiered waterfall with a charming stone bridge that looks like a page from a storybook.

The area is also home to Dundas Peak, an iconic lookout perched high above the valley and offering sweeping views of the colourful landscape below.

You can reach the lookout by following the Dundas Peak and Tew Falls Loop, a trail that takes you through the forest and past Tew Falls before climbing toward the top of the gorge.

Once you reach Dundas Peak, you'll be treated to "incomparable" views across the valley, with red and gold trees stretching into the distance.

When the skies are clear, you can see as far as Hamilton Harbour, Dundas, and Ancaster.

If you're looking for more stunning autumn scenery, the Webster Falls walk takes you to two different viewpoints and the enchanting cobblestone bridge doused in fall hues.

Keep in mind that the conservation area can become very busy during peak fall colours, and reservations are required.

You can reserve a two-hour time slot for either Dundas Peak and Tew Falls or Webster Falls, or book a four-hour slot to explore both areas in one visit.

Once you've explored the trails, you can head into the nearby historic village of Dundas for a cozy fall afternoon. The charming community is filled with local shops, cafes and leafy streets where you can grab a coffee and relax after your colourful hike.

Reservations can be made up to nine days ahead, so start planning your fall colour adventure.

Spencer Gorge Conservation Area

Price: $10 reservation fee, $5 passenger fee, $11 vehicle fee

Address: 590 Harvest Rd., Dundas, ON

Spencer Gorge Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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