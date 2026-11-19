Ontario has a Scandinavian Christmas village with hidden gnomes and a dazzling market
You can get a little taste of Christmas in Finland. 🎄
You can enjoy a little slice of Scandinavian Christmas right here in Ontario. This enchanting holiday market features a magical village and festive attractions that will whisk you away to Finland.
With twinkling forest trails, crackling fire pits, cozy vendors, and a sweet-smelling bakery, it's a Christmas dreamland come to life.
The best part is, it's just an hour away from Toronto, so you don't have to go far to enjoy the magic.
Niemi Family Farm is hosting its annual Holiday Market and GnomeVille experience in Mount Albert. Inspired by the family's Finnish heritage, the event brings a taste of Nordic Christmas to Ontario, complete with traditional foods, festive activities and a charming holiday village.
Taking place on Fridays and Saturdays from November 13 to December 19, the event offers a Scandinavian holiday experience right here in Ontario.
You can explore GnomeVille, an enchanting Christmas village where you can learn about Finnish traditions, ride the GnomeVille Express train, wander through sparkling lights, and visit Santa and Mrs. Claus. You can also meet some of the farm animals and discover the story of the gnomes.
Other activities include a gnome hunt to find all 26 hidden gnomes, and cozy bonfires with s'mores kits and hot chocolate available for purchase during the evening.
You can also explore the twinkling vendor market area, where you'll find all sorts of treats and gifts. You can warm up with hot chocolate and apple cider, fill up on stone-baked pizzas and fudge, and browse items like wreaths and candles.
Don't miss a stop at the Finnish bakery for even more cozy dishes. The farm also sells Christmas trees, so you can bring a little extra holiday magic home with you.
The Christmas market is free to visit, while admission to GnomeVille starts at $31.79 per adult. It's best to book online in advance.
With its cozy Scandinavian charm and holiday magic, Niemi's Christmas Market is worth a road trip this season.
Niemi's Christmas Market
Price: $31.79 for GnomeVille, free admission to the market area
When: Fridays and Saturdays from November 13 to December 19, 2026
Address: 18463 ON-48, Mount Albert, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.