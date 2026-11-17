Canadian schools are in the top 10 of this new global best universities ranking
One school is getting close to dethroning the University of Toronto!
A few Canadian schools made the top 10 in this new ranking of the world's best universities.
While one of this country's universities dropped out of the top 10, another almost dethroned the University of Toronto as the top school in Canada!
On November 17, global higher education experts Quacquarelli Symonds announced the 2027 QS World University Rankings: Sustainability.
It features more than 2,000 universities from over 100 locations around the world, including almost 40 in Canada.
There are two Canadian universities in the top 10 of the 2027 ranking, and another in the top 20 globally.
The ranking is meant to evaluate how effectively post-secondary institutions contribute to a more sustainable future through education, research, operations, governance, and societal engagement.
Each university is analyzed based on three categories: environmental impact (contributions to environmental sustainability through education, research, operational practices, climate commitments, and alumni impact), social impact (positive social outcomes through employability, equality, health and wellbeing, educational impact, and knowledge exchange), and governance (demonstrated ethical leadership, transparency, accountability, stakeholder participation, and effective governance practices)
Here are the top five universities in the QS World University Sustainability Ranking:
- Lund University (Sweden)
- ETH Zurich (Switzerland)
- University of Toronto (Canada)
- University of British Columbia (Canada)
- UNSW Sydney (Australia)
After that, Stanford University is sixth, the University of Cambridge is seventh, the University of California, Berkeley is eighth, and UCL and the University of Melbourne are tied for ninth.
McGill University is the third-highest-ranking Canadian university and tied for 12th globally.
Compared with the 2026 ranking, the University of Toronto went down by one spot, the University of British Columbia moved up one spot, and McGill dropped three spots.
There are more than 30 post-secondary schools in this country that made the list after those top three Canadian universities.
Western University is tied for 36th, Université de Montréal is tied for 57th, University of Waterloo is tied for 76th, Queen's University is tied for 81st, University of Alberta is tied for 83rd, and McMaster University is tied for 99th.
Here's how other Canadian universities rank on the 2027 list:
- Université Laval — tied for 110th
- University of Calgary — tied for 119th
- Dalhousie University — tied for 127th
- Simon Fraser University — tied for 133rd
- York University — 137th
- University of Ottawa — tied for 146th
- University of Guelph — tied for 194th
- Concordia University — tied for 201st
- University of Victoria — tied for 219th
- University of Saskatchewan — tied for 248th
- University of Manitoba — tied for 296th
- Toronto Metropolitan University — 350th
- University of Windsor — tied for 500th
- University of Regina — tied for 534th
- Brock University — tied for 566th
- Wilfrid Laurier University — tied for 617th
- University of New Brunswick — tied for 648th
- Carleton University — tied for 654th
- Université du Québec — tied for 752nd
- Memorial University of Newfoundland — tied for 912th
Then, Université de Sherbrooke, Lakehead University, Ontario Tech University, Saint Mary's University, Trent University, University of Northern British Columbia, University of Prince Edward Island, University of Quebec at Trois-Rivières, Vancouver Island University, and École de technologie supérieure are near the bottom of the 2027 ranking.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.