Ontario's magical new woodland Christmas village and market are opening this weekend
You can visit the market for free.
A little bit of Christmas magic is coming to Ontario this weekend. A new holiday market is opening just a road trip from Toronto, and it promises festive cheer, twinkling lights, and endless seasonal charm.
With glowing trees, crackling fires, and the spiced scent of mulled wine wafting through the air, it's like a festive dream come true.
The Vintage Hotels Christmas Market debuts this year, bringing three days of holiday festivities to Niagara-on-the-Lake from November 20 to 22, 2026.
The Gardens at Pillar and Post will be transformed into an "enchanting woodland Christmas village," where you can browse local vendors, enjoy culinary experiences, take part in festive workshops, and soak up the holiday atmosphere.
The festivities begin Friday evening with the exclusive Sip & Savour event, which is already sold out. The free Old-World Christmas Market will then open to the public on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and you can stroll beneath the sparkling lights and browse unique finds.
From jewellery and fashion to home décor, gourmet goodies, and handmade gifts, there's lots to discover as you shop for the holidays.
You can also warm up with seasonal bites and drinks, including mulled wine, cider, fresh pretzels, crêpes, and bratwurst.
In addition to the market, you can get into the holiday spirit with special experiences, including Vintage Holiday Tea, a Chocolate Advent Calendar Workshop, and a Christmas Wreath Workshop.
While admission to the market is free, some activities and workshops cost extra and require advance tickets, which you can book online. Some events are already sold out.
While you're in Niagara-on-the-Lake, you'll want to explore the town itself. With its historic streets dressed up in festive lights, colourful bows, and Christmas garlands, the destination looks straight out of a holiday postcard.
With its twinkling gardens and cozy market, The Vintage Hotels Christmas Market is a magical spot to get in the holiday spirit.
Vintage Hotels Christmas Market
Price: Free admission, ticketed events
When: November 20 to 22, 2026
Address: 526 Regent St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.