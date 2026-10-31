Ontario is getting a woodland Christmas village with a holiday market and twinkly gardens
You can explore a dazzling new Christmas market.
The holiday season is just around the corner, and that means it's time to plan those Christmas market outings.
Ontario boasts so many enchanting markets, and if you're looking for somewhere new to visit this year, you'll want to keep this twinkling destination in mind.
Nestled amid glittering gardens, the festive market will have you feeling like you stepped into a Christmas fairy tale.
The Vintage Hotels Christmas Market is a new annual event taking place over three days in Niagara-on-the-Lake.
Running from November 20 to 22, 2026, the magical market will transform The Gardens at Pillar and Post into an "enchanting woodland Christmas village" complete with vendors, culinary experiences, festive workshops, and more.
November 21 and 22, you can wander through the glittering gardens and visit the Old-World Christmas Market, where you'll find everything from jewellery, fashion, and home décor to gourmet treats and handcrafted gifts.
The event will also feature festive food and drinks, including mulled wine, cider, pretzels, crêpes, and bratwurst.
There are several experiences to enjoy throughout the event, such as Vintage Holiday Tea, a Chocolate Advent Calendar Workshop, and a Christmas Wreath Workshop.
The market is free to visit, but workshops and experiences require tickets, which you can book online.
You'll want to save some time to explore Niagara-on-the-Lake. The town looks like a Christmas postcard, done up in bows, garlands, lights, and more.
It's a magical spot to get in the holiday spirit, browse local shops, and warm up with a cozy drink.
If you're looking for a magical new Christmas market to enjoy, you'll want to add this event to your calendar.
Vintage Hotels Christmas Market
Price: Free admission, ticketed events
When: November 20 to 22, 2026
Address: 526 Regent St., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.