Toronto's Christmas market is returning with a Nutcracker experience and chocolate waterfall
Tickets are on sale! 🎄
It's the most wonderful time of the year! Toronto's most magical Christmas market is officially returning, bringing endless holiday cheer to the city.
With shimmering strings of lights, festive treats, enchanting displays, and more, it's like stepping into a scene from a holiday card.
The Distillery Winter Village is returning for its 17th year, transforming the streets of The Distillery Historic District into a holiday wonderland from November 12, 2026, through January 3, 2027.
Presented by Quince, the event will feature live performances, a new Immersive Nutcracker experience, a Christmas department store-themed Santa's Village, and over 50 food vendors and outdoor bars.
The Tree Lighting Ceremony
The Distillery Winter Village will officially kick off at the Tree Lighting Ceremony on November 12 at 4 p.m. The evening will feature live performances and the illumination of the 55-foot silver fir Christmas tree by St. Nick himself. The tree is debuting a new look for 2026, and all will be revealed on opening night!
The attractions
The Distillery Winter Village is offering new experiences as well as returning favourites.
Highlights include:
- performances by carollers and opera singers
- The Immersive Nutcracker: a new, 360-degree holiday experience with larger-than-life characters, falling snow, festive photo ops, story-inspired food and drinks, and interactive games. The attraction requires separate admission.
- Visit Costa Rica's Río Celeste Chocolate Waterfall: a tropical holiday twist, complete with flowing chocolate, festive lights, and chocolate-drizzled fruit. You can snap photos and explore Costa Rica's natural wonders through an augmented reality experience.
- Santa's Village: a holiday wonderland inspired by vintage European department store charm, with twinkling lights, holiday displays, Santa and his elves, an old-school letter-writing station, specialty hot chocolates, and sweet treats.
- Photo ops, including the Countdown to Christmas Clock
The food
It just isn't the holiday season without delicious treats, and you'll definitely want to bring your appetite to this event.
You'll find dozens of outdoor food cabins serving up viral dishes, holiday classics, cozy drinks, and more.
You can try festive dishes from the four new cabins at Chef's Lane, enjoy returning favourites such as Cluny's torched s'mores hot chocolate and Spirit of York's Yorkie Burrito, or dig into something different from one of the new food vendors like Prince St. Pizza or the Potato Bar.
The holiday bars
Sip, sip, hooray! You can add some extra cheer to your visit with a drink (or two) from the Distillery Winter Village's holiday bars.
You can check out The Canuck Tavern, a new Canadian-themed patio with fire pits, hockey on the big screen and fun photo ops. You can also visit the Naughty or Nice Bar, decked out in 50,000 white-and-blue lights, dance at the new Silent Night Disco or grab a flavoured matcha at Merry Matcha.
Shopping
Bring your holiday shopping list! The Distillery Winter Village is home to unique holiday gifts from local makers and Canadian businesses. You'll find twinkling vendor cabins and more than 90 permanent shops with everything from handmade jewellery and décor to gourmet treats and Christmas ornaments.
New this year, The Cooperage Marketplace and Maplee Market offer even more independent brands to explore.
Or head to the new gingerbread-inspired Quince Cashmere Cabin to browse cashmere pieces, holiday gifts, and accessories, and enjoy a festive photo spot.
Tickets
The Distillery Winter Village runs from November 12, 2026, to January 3, 2027, and is closed on Christmas Day.
Admission is free, but paid tickets are required during select peak hours, including:
- Opening night
- Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays after 4:00 p.m.
- Thursdays in December after 4:00 p.m.
- Daily after 4:00 p.m. from December 14 to 31
Tickets start at $16, with General Admission, Flex and Express options available. Children aged nine and under can enter for free without a ticket.
Tickets are currently available online, so get ready for some Christmas magic!
Distillery Winter Village
Price: Free admission; $ 16+ during peak hours
When: November 12, 2026 to January 3, 2027
Address: The Distillery Historic District, Toronto, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.