This cozy Ontario village was just named the best Christmas town in Canada
It was also named the second-best Christmas town in North America. ❄️
If you've ever wished you could step through the screen and into a magical Hallmark film, this Ontario town is worth adding to your holiday plans.
With twinkling storefronts, snow-dusted streets, and romantic charm, it's one of the top places in the country to experience Christmas magic.
North American travel experts at Journeyscape recently revealed the most magical Christmas towns in Canada, highlighting festive gems from coast to coast.
To create the list, Journeyscape ranked small Canadian towns with holiday movie connections based on four factors: average December snowfall, chances of a white Christmas, population and walkability. Official census and weather data, along with Walk Score, were used to calculate a final score out of 10 for each town.
Almonte, Ontario, was named the best Christmas town in Canada, with a score of 8.15 out of 10.
Less than an hour from Ottawa, the cozy town is known for its Christmas charm and has served as a backdrop for many holiday films.
With so much Christmas spirit, it's even earned the nicknames "Christmas Capital of Ontario" as well as the "Hallmark Capital of Ontario."
"Almonte works particularly well because you don't have to make the film locations the whole focus of the day," Journeyscape says. "Many are around the historic centre, so you can spot them naturally while exploring the independently owned shops and boutiques, cafés and riverside."
You can grab a cup of hot cocoa and explore festive filming locations for the perfect winter outing. Spots to visit include:
- Mill Street, which regularly appears on screen
- Café Postino, used in Maps and Mistletoe, The Rooftop Christmas Tree and Christmas Scavenger Hunt
- Sivarulrasa Gallery, seen in Christmas Festival of Ice
- Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm in nearby Pakenham, which has appeared in four Hallmark Christmas films
There's also a self-guided tour that takes you to holiday rom-com locations throughout the town.
On December 4, the town is hosting its annual Light Up the Night event, which the website calls "one of the most magical outdoor Christmas shows in Canada."
The wintry open-air concert features entertainment and a breathtaking fireworks display.
According to Journeyscape, Almonte has one of the best chances of a white Christmas in North America, ranking fifth overall with a 75.9% probability of snow on the ground come December 25. It also landed in second place on the list of North America's best Christmas towns.
Wolfville, Nova Scotia, was named Canada's second-best Christmas town, followed by Banff, Alberta; Carleton Place, Ontario; and Charlottetown, P.E.I.
With its cozy streets and Hallmark-worthy charm, Almonte is an enchanting spot for a holiday road trip.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.