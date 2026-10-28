Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 27 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

person holding olg lotto max tickets

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 27 have been released.

There is a $25 million jackpot up for grabs in this Lotto Max draw, plus MaxPlus prizes that are each worth $100,000.

If you bought tickets, you can check your numbers now.

Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the MaxPlus prizes and more.

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 27?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 27 are 1, 20, 24, 26, 33, 36 and 50, with 11 as the bonus number.

There is no winner of the $25 million jackpot.

Three of the MaxPlus prizes have been won, including one $100,000 prize split between two winners who get $50,000 each. MaxPlus winning tickets have been sold in Ontario and Quebec.

So, the next Lotto Max draw on October 30 will offer a $30 million jackpot.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 23?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 23 were 8, 21, 23, 28, 30, 39 and 47. The bonus number was 17.

Nobody won the $20 million jackpot in Friday's draw, and none of the MaxPlus prizes were won either.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($6 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of MaxPlus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

lotto max winning numberslotto max
CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 23 are out and there's a $30 million jackpot

It's time to check your tickets!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 10 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot

A ticket has won the jackpot!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, July 17 are out and there's a $15 million jackpot

Check your tickets!

Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, June 30 are out and there's a $10 million jackpot

You could be a winner!

These 5 Ontario small towns were named among the prettiest in Canada

You don't need to leave the province for some small-town charm.

A new Canadian coin looks like a fancy silver penny but it's worth more than one cent

It features a nod to the loonie as well!

Alberta government tables bill to end public sector hiring policies based on DEI

Alberta to end DEI public sector hiring

'Hero to animals': Drone kills B.C. dog rescuer Jesse Adams in Ukraine

Drone kills B.C. animal rescuer in Ukraine

Ontario Superior Court approves $213.5M settlement against Sun Life

Ontario court approves $213.5M Sun Life settlement

I compared chicken burgers from Mary Brown's, Popeyes and McDonald's — The winner is shocking

Finding the best chicken for you 🍗

B.C. RCMP major crimes officer charged over child sexual abuse material

Mountie charged over child sexual abuse material

Canada launches first-ever attempt to count visa ‘overstays’

Statistics Canada has created a special unit to estimate the number of people without legal status.

This Ontario destination has cozy lakeside villages and quaint bakeries full of butter tarts

Who's hungry?

Donald Trump congratulates Quebec's new premier, 22 days after election

Trump congratulates new Quebec premier