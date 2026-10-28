Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 27 are out and there's a $25 million jackpot
Check your tickets!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 27 have been released.
There is a $25 million jackpot up for grabs in this Lotto Max draw, plus MaxPlus prizes that are each worth $100,000.
If you bought tickets, you can check your numbers now.
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the MaxPlus prizes and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 27?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 27 are 1, 20, 24, 26, 33, 36 and 50, with 11 as the bonus number.
There is no winner of the $25 million jackpot.
Three of the MaxPlus prizes have been won, including one $100,000 prize split between two winners who get $50,000 each. MaxPlus winning tickets have been sold in Ontario and Quebec.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on October 30 will offer a $30 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 23?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 23 were 8, 21, 23, 28, 30, 39 and 47. The bonus number was 17.
Nobody won the $20 million jackpot in Friday's draw, and none of the MaxPlus prizes were won either.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of MaxPlus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.