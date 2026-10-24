Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 23 are out and there's a $20 million jackpot
MaxPlus prizes are also up for grabs.
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 23 have been revealed.
A $20 million jackpot is available in this Lotto Max draw, along with MaxPlus prizes worth $100,000 each.
You can check your tickets now to see if you're a winner of the jackpot, a MaxPlus prize, other cash prizes or a free play.
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 23?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 23 are 8, 21, 23, 28, 30, 39 and 47, with 17 as the bonus number.
There is no winner of the $20 million in this draw.
None of the MaxPlus prizes worth $100,000 have been won either. But other cash prizes between $20 and $97,000 have been won across Canada, along with free plays.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on October 27 will offer a $25 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 20?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 20 were 8, 15, 19, 23, 26, 28 and 34. The bonus number was 38.
The Maxmillions winning numbers were:
- 1, 2, 23, 24, 27, 39 and 52
- 1, 6, 28, 32, 39, 43 and 47
- 1, 9, 24, 28, 32, 41 and 42
- 2, 13, 17, 21, 41, 45 and 52
- 2, 14, 15, 20, 21, 36 and 40
- 3, 4, 11, 16, 18, 19 and 51
- 3, 26, 28, 36, 42, 45 and 51
- 4, 9, 22, 28, 35, 38 and 51
- 5, 8, 10, 13, 39, 46 and 50
- 5, 11, 13, 33, 44, 48 and 52
- 7, 28, 31, 36, 47, 48 and 51
- 8, 9, 25, 27, 34, 44 and 47
- 8, 9, 31, 36, 39, 46 and 50
- 10, 21, 26, 31, 32, 37 and 48
- 12, 13, 19, 30, 31, 40 and 50
- 13, 17, 29, 31, 40, 45 and 51
- 13, 18, 25, 26, 29, 32 and 51
- 15, 16, 17, 32, 35, 42 and 44
- 20, 23, 28, 30, 42, 47 and 48
- 28, 30, 31, 38, 40, 41 and 52
The $90 million jackpot in Tuesday's draw was won with a ticket sold in Alberta.
Seven of the Maxmillions were won, including two $1 million prizes split by multiple winners. The winning tickets were sold across the country, with two in B.C., one in the Prairies, three in Ontario (Toronto, Brant County and online through OLG), three in Quebec and one in the Atlantic provinces.
With MaxPlus, there were six winning tickets in B.C., seven in the Prairies, 18 in Ontario, nine in Quebec and two in the Atlantic provinces.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of MaxPlus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.