Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 20 are out and there's a $90 million jackpot
We have a jackpot winner!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 2
0 are now available.
With this Lotto Max draw, a $90 million jackpot is up for grabs, plus a lot of Maxmillions worth $1 million each.
You also have a chance to win MaxPlus prizes that are each worth $100,000.
If you bought tickets for this draw, check your numbers now because there is a jackpot winner, along with Maxmillions and MaxPlus winners!
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot winner, Maxmillions, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 20?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 20 are 8, 15, 19, 23, 26, 28 and 34, with 38 as the bonus number.
Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 1, 2, 23, 24, 27, 39 and 52
- 1, 6, 28, 32, 39, 43 and 47
- 1, 9, 24, 28, 32, 41 and 42
- 2, 13, 17, 21, 41, 45 and 52
- 2, 14, 15, 20, 21, 36 and 40
- 3, 4, 11, 16, 18, 19 and 51
- 3, 26, 28, 36, 42, 45 and 51
- 4, 9, 22, 28, 35, 38 and 51
- 5, 8, 10, 13, 39, 46 and 50
- 5, 11, 13, 33, 44, 48 and 52
- 7, 28, 31, 36, 47, 48 and 51
- 8, 9, 25, 27, 34, 44 and 47
- 8, 9, 31, 36, 39, 46 and 50
- 10, 21, 26, 31, 32, 37 and 48
- 12, 13, 19, 30, 31, 40 and 50
- 13, 17, 29, 31, 40, 45 and 51
- 13, 18, 25, 26, 29, 32 and 51
- 15, 16, 17, 32, 35, 42 and 44
- 20, 23, 28, 30, 42, 47 and 48
- 28, 30, 31, 38, 40, 41 and 52
There is a winner of the $90 million jackpot! The winning ticket for this Tuesday's jackpot has been sold in Alberta.
Seven of the Maxmillions have been won, including two $1 million prizes that will be split by multiple winners who each get $500,000 or $333,333.
There are Maxmillions winning tickets across the country, with two in B.C., one in the Prairies, three in Ontario (Toronto, Brant County and online through OLG), three in Quebec and one in the Atlantic provinces.
A lot of MaxPlus prizes worth $100,000 have been won as well. There are six winning tickets in B.C., seven in the Prairies, 18 in Ontario, nine in Quebec and two in the Atlantic provinces.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on October 23 will offer a $20 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 16?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 16 were 1, 11, 13, 36, 41, 43 and 51. The bonus number was 52.
The Maxmillions winning numbers were:
- 1, 7, 17, 25, 39, 44 and 46
- 1, 9, 11, 12, 23, 29 and 46
- 2, 5, 6, 7, 30, 32 and 36
- 2, 11, 13, 19, 24, 45 and 52
- 2, 15, 19, 29, 34, 40 and 45
- 3, 7, 14, 21, 28, 38 and 44
- 3, 12, 20, 33, 34, 41 and 45
- 3, 23, 29, 38, 41, 42 and 51
- 4, 9, 13, 17, 24, 37 and 49
- 4, 17, 26, 33, 39, 42 and 52
- 5, 8, 19, 21, 26, 32 and 34
- 6, 9, 12, 19, 20, 28 and 43
- 6, 11, 16, 26, 33, 41 and 46
- 6, 14, 16, 20, 41, 43 and 47
- 8, 12, 26, 28, 42, 48 and 49
- 8, 14, 17, 39, 40, 48 and 51
- 8, 18, 19, 22, 24, 36 and 50
- 15, 20, 21, 22, 28, 31 and 32
Nobody won the $90 million jackpot in Friday's draw, but five Maxmillions were won in Ontario and Quebec.
The winning Maxmillions tickets sold in Ontario were from London, Essex County, Oxford County and online through OLG.
Also, there were more than 50 winners of MaxPlus prizes, including some who will split the money with another winner.
MaxPlus winning tickets were sold across the country, with seven in B.C., nine in the Prairies, 30 in Ontario, five in Quebec and two in the Atlantic provinces.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of MaxPlus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.