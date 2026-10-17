Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 16 are out and there's a $90 million jackpot
We have a lot of Maxmillions and MaxPlus winners!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 16 are out now.
There is a $90 million jackpot in this Lotto Max draw, plus so many Maxmillions worth $1 million each and MaxPlus prizes worth $100,000 each.
You can now check your tickets to see if you're a winner
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, Maxmillions winners, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 16?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 16 are 1, 11, 13, 36, 41, 43 and 51, with 52 as the bonus number.
Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 1, 7, 17, 25, 39, 44 and 46
- 1, 9, 11, 12, 23, 29 and 46
- 2, 5, 6, 7, 30, 32 and 36
- 2, 11, 13, 19, 24, 45 and 52
- 2, 15, 19, 29, 34, 40 and 45
- 3, 7, 14, 21, 28, 38 and 44
- 3, 12, 20, 33, 34, 41 and 45
- 3, 23, 29, 38, 41, 42 and 51
- 4, 9, 13, 17, 24, 37 and 49
- 4, 17, 26, 33, 39, 42 and 52
- 5, 8, 19, 21, 26, 32 and 34
- 6, 9, 12, 19, 20, 28 and 43
- 6, 11, 16, 26, 33, 41 and 46
- 6, 14, 16, 20, 41, 43 and 47
- 8, 12, 26, 28, 42, 48 and 49
- 8, 14, 17, 39, 40, 48 and 51
- 8, 18, 19, 22, 24, 36 and 50
- 15, 20, 21, 22, 28, 31 and 32
There is no winner of the $90 million jackpot.
Five of the Maxmillions worth $1 million each have been won in Ontario and Quebec. The winning tickets sold in Ontario are in London, Essex County, Oxford County and online through OLG.
There are more than 50 winners of the MaxPlus prizes, including some who will split the money with another winner.
MaxPlus winning tickets have been sold across the country, with seven in B.C., nine in the Prairies, 30 in Ontario, five in Quebec and two in the Atlantic provinces.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on October 20 will offer a $90 million jackpot and 20 Maxmillions.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 13?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 13 were 7, 11, 19, 28, 32, 35 and 50. The bonus number was 36.
The Maxmillions winning numbers were:
- 1, 3, 6, 21, 22, 23 and 24
- 1, 12, 15, 20, 32, 37 and 50
- 1, 15, 26, 35, 40, 43 and 45
- 2, 3, 11, 17, 25, 36 and 51
- 2, 5, 6, 28, 31, 37 and 47
- 2, 6, 22, 24, 26, 50 and 52
- 2, 10, 18, 23, 32, 42 and 46
- 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, 30 and 51
- 4, 6, 9, 12, 22, 39 and 43
- 4, 10, 15, 18, 30, 33 and 45
- 8, 18, 26, 33, 44, 46 and 47
- 9, 11, 12, 22, 37, 45 and 49
- 9, 17, 32, 38, 41, 42 and 47
- 10, 12, 20, 25, 27, 30 and 46
- 12, 13, 17, 34, 40, 49 and 51
- 12, 19, 25, 35, 47, 49 and 52
Nobody won the $85 million jackpot in Tuesday's draw.
Three of the Maxmillions were won in Ontario, including one that was split between two winners. The winning tickets were from Toronto, Mississauga, Whitby and Hamilton.
Also, almost 30 of the MaxPlus prizes were won, with three winning tickets in B.C., four in the Prairies, 15 in Ontario, three in Quebec and two in the Atlantic provinces.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of MaxPlus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.