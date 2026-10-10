Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 9 are out and there's an $80 million jackpot

Check your tickets to see if you're a winner!

person holding lotto max ticket from olg

Lotto Max tickets.

Lisa Belmonte | Narcity
Senior Writer

The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 9 have been released.

There is an $80 million jackpot available in this Lotto Max draw, along with Maxmillions worth $1 million each.

If you bought tickets, you can also win MaxPlus prizes that are each worth $100,00!

Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, Maxmillions, the winners, and more.

What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, October 9?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 9 are 6, 10, 19, 25, 29, 39 and 50, with 36 as the bonus number.

Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:

  • 2, 7, 9, 16, 21, 30 and 42
  • 4, 5, 14, 22, 24, 36 and 52
  • 4, 12, 15, 27, 30, 45 and 50
  • 4, 18, 21, 25, 33, 44 and 51
  • 5, 15, 28, 32, 37, 46 and 49
  • 6, 11, 13, 21, 33, 45 and 47
  • 7, 13, 15, 24, 40, 42 and 46
  • 8, 21, 25, 26, 30, 34 and 39
  • 9, 11, 15, 34, 39, 44 and 52
  • 10, 15, 28, 38, 44, 46 and 48
  • 13, 26, 29, 32, 38, 40 and 46
  • 14, 22, 24, 33, 40, 44 and 47
  • 16, 20, 28, 29, 37, 43 and 45
  • 18, 25, 26, 42, 43, 44 and 45

There is no winner of the $80 million jackpot.

Four of the $1 million Maxmillions have been won in B.C., Ontario and Quebec.

More than two dozen of the $100,000 MaxPlus prizes have been won, including a few shared between two winners. There are three winning tickets sold in B.C., four in the Prairies, 14 in Ontario, six in Quebec and one in the Atlantic region.

So, the next Lotto Max draw on October 13 will offer an $85 million jackpot and 16 Maxmillions.

What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, October 6?

The Lotto Max winning numbers for October 6 were 11, 12, 22, 31, 32, 46 and 50. The bonus number was 7.

The Maxmillions winning numbers were:

  • 1, 7, 14, 19, 31, 34 and 43
  • 2, 8, 10, 26, 28, 30 and 44
  • 3, 6, 8, 18, 25, 43 and 51
  • 4, 6, 18, 20, 29, 33 and 52
  • 5, 6, 39, 42, 44, 50 and 52
  • 7, 10, 11, 17, 26, 29 and 46
  • 7, 16, 18, 20, 31, 34 and 41
  • 8, 18, 21, 22, 29, 30 and 46
  • 8, 18, 22, 31, 32, 42 and 52
  • 9, 18, 21, 30, 32, 38 and 39
  • 11, 14, 24, 30, 34, 39 and 48
  • 14, 19, 20, 25, 31, 46 and 50

Nobody won the $75 million jackpot in Tuesday's draw.

But four Maxmillions were won with tickets in the Prairies, Ontario and Quebec, and one was shared between two winners. The Maxmillions winning tickets in Ontario were sold in Mississauga, Burlington and the Prescott and Russell region.

With the MaxPlus prizes, three winning tickets were sold in B.C., six in the Prairies, six in Ontario, three in Quebec and two in the Atlantic region.

How do you play Lotto Max?

Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.

You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.

Here's what matching numbers could win you:

  • 7/7 — jackpot
  • 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
  • 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
  • 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
  • 4/7 — $20
  • 3/7 plus bonus — $20
  • 3/7 — free play ($6 value)

The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.

Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.

All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.

You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.

There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of MaxPlus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.

Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.

If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.

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CanadaNews
  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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