13 high-quality Dollarama finds that make genuinely good Christmas gifts — for $11 or less
I found something for everyone on your list. 👇
Walk into just about any store right now, and Christmas is on full display, so it's officially time to start thinking about gifts.
The good news is that Dollarama is great for this and for staying on budget. Whether you're shopping for your mom, in-laws, a coworker, the kids or a teacher, you can bundle a few items and end up with a gift that looks like you put real thought into it.
I spent a while wandering Dollarama to find ideas for everyone on your list, so you don't have to. Here are 13 gift ideas that look way pricier than they actually are.
The gift for a host
A cookbook and bamboo cutting board with serving utensils displayed side by side.
Bringing a gift to your host? This one looks like you put in real effort. A bamboo charcuterie board with cheese knives is the kind of thing they'll actually use at a dinner party, and pairing it with a cookbook on how to put together food spreads for any occasion makes it feel like a complete gift.
Cost: $5 for the book + $5 for the cutting board with cheese knives = $10
The gift for your in-laws
A ribbed glass candle holder is compared with a similar scented candle jar in-store.
Shopping for in-laws can be tricky, especially when you want to give something they can both enjoy. A pair of glass goblets and a large glass candle is a can't-go-wrong combo that looks elegant on a table. Pair it with a bottle of sparkling wine so they can use the glasses right away.
Cost: $3 x 2 for the glass goblets + $5 for the candle = $11
The gift for Secret Santa or a coworker
Hands hold cozy patterned socks and a boxed bath set in a store.
Shopping for a coworker or Secret Santa when you don't really know someone well can be challenging. Cozy socks and a bath set are a safe bet because nearly everyone can use a little downtime. Pair thick socks with a bath collection set that includes bubble bath, bath soak and body scrub for a complete mini spa gift.
Cost: $2.50 for socks + $5 for the bath collection = $7.50
The gift for a man you don't know what to get
A hand holds a metal cocktail shaker beside a box of reusable whiskey ice balls.
Shopping for a boyfriend, husband or dad can be a head-scratcher, especially when he won't give you any hints. If the man in your life likes mixing cocktails for guests or sipping a nightcap, a mini home bar set is a safe bet. A cocktail shaker paired with an ice mold makes the gift look a lot more upscale than it costs.
Cost: $5 for the cocktail shaker + $4 for the ice molds = $9
The gift for mom
A framed palm tree print beside a colorful wellness journal.
Stuck on what to get your mom this year? A framed photo of her kids, grandkids or the whole family is a gift she'll keep on display, and a wellness notebook gives her a reason to take time for herself. The white wooden 8-by-10-inch frame looks far pricier than it is, especially with a favourite photo in it.
Cost: $3.75 for the frame + $5 for the notebook = $8.75 (plus printing off the photo)
The gift for beauty-lovers
A shopper holds a beige makeup box with a mirror and a festive lip-and-cheek set.
The beauty aisle is stocked for the holidays, which makes it easy to put together a gift for the makeup and skincare lovers in your life. A makeup box is the perfect base, and you can fill it with a trio set that includes a highlighter, lip stain, blush and lip oil. Tuck in a few face masks or other extras if you'd like to build it up, though they're not included in the cost below.
Cost: $5 for the makeup box + $4 for the makeup set = $9
The gift for crafters
A selection of craft kits, including DIY handbags and a bird cross-stitch set.
Anyone who loves to craft will enjoy a gift from Dollarama's arts section. The weave-your-own handbag kits come in several designs, and you can use the finished item as a bag or a place to store makeup. The cross-stitch kit includes everything you need to recreate the design on the cover, and it costs only $2.
Cost: $5 for the handbag + $2 for the cross-stitch kit = $7
The gift for a home chef or baker
A recipe journal and patterned oven mitts on display in a store.
For the person on your list who loves to cook or bake, a recipe journal is a thoughtful gift they can fill with family favourites. This one has over 80 pages, and it looks even better paired with a set of oven mitts with a cute design.
Cost: $5 for the journal + $3.75 for the oven mitts = $8.75
A teacher's gift
A Christmas tree mug beside a notebook with a whimsical sardine tin illustration.
If your kids are in school and you need a teacher gift, a nice mug and notebook make an easy combo they can use all year. The notebook comes with a pen and sticky notes tucked inside, making it feel like a ready-to-use set, and the mug is perfect for morning coffee or tea at their desk. Add a bag of coffee or a box of tea (not from Dollarama) to round it out.
Cost: $5 for the mug + $4 for the notebook = $9
The gift for teens
A bead-making kit and a bath bomb-making kit displayed side by side.
Plenty of pre-teens and teens go through a crafty phase, and Dollarama has gifts for them. The bead shop set has beads in almost every colour, so they can make bracelets or necklaces, and the bath bomb kit lets them make something they can use afterward.
Cost: $5 for the bead shop set + $4.50 for the bath bomb kit = $9.50
The gift for kids Part 1
A Frozen Elsa doll and a farm animal puzzle set displayed in a store.
If your toddler is obsessed with Frozen right now (like mine is), you'll be happy to know Dollarama has petite Elsa dolls just in time for Christmas. Pair one with a Melissa and Doug jigsaw puzzle set for a gift ready to go under the tree.
Cost: $5 for the Elsa doll + $5 for the jigsaw puzzle = $10
The gift for kids Part 2
A Play-Doh Fun Factory set and a Captain America action figure on store shelves.
If your little one isn't into princesses and puzzles, no problem. Dollarama also has Play-Doh sets and action figures, including a Captain America figure. Pair the Play-Doh Fun Factory set with the Captain America toy, and nobody has to know it only cost $10.
Cost: $5 for the Play-Doh set + $5 for the Captain America toy = $10
The gift for your furry friend
A bag of gingerbread dog treats beside a Christmas-themed dog toy.
Don't forget the pets on your list, because they deserve something special too. This dog toy set includes squeaky toys, a ball and a rope, and you can pair it with gingerbread treats from Cookie Pal (a Canadian company) for a festive touch.
Cost: $2.75 for the dog treats + $3.75 for the dog toys = $6.50
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
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