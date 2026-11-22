I compared Dunkin' Donuts to Tim Hortons — Here's what Canada is missing out on
Is it doughnut or donut? I do-nut know or care 🍩!
I'm a born-and-raised Vancouverite who moved to the USA, and if there's one thing I've learned living in America, it's that Canada's two greatest exports are Drake and Tim Hortons.
How did I know this? Because whenever I say I'm from Canada, I get a few very specific reactions. And one of them is "Do you love Tim Hortons, eh?" Said in a terrible Canadian accent.
So, as a Canadian living in the U.S., I decided it was finally time to see how Dunkin' stacks up against Tim Hortons.
I went to Dunkin' with the lens of how it stacks up against my beloved Tim Hortons. While I can't do a side-by-side taste-test (because sadly, Tim's are few and far between here), I feel confident in my ability to compare, thanks to literally hundreds of Tim Hortons runs growing up. Each Timbit and sip of peach juice holds a special place in my memory.
With all that in mind, I headed to my closest Dunkin' to settle the rivalry once and for all. Here's how they compare:
Timbits vs. Munchkins
Imagine my shock when I walked into Dunkin' and discovered that Timbits are not, in fact, exclusively a Tim Hortons thing.
Dunkin' has its own version, called Munchkins, which is essentially the same concept: bite-sized donut holes in a bunch of different flavours. Maybe this is my Canadian bias showing, but I thought Tim Hortons had a monopoly on tiny donuts.
One thing I immediately noticed at Dunkin' was that the calories are listed right on the menu, which I respect but also find brutal. One Munchkin can be around 60 calories, information I personally don't need while staring at a box of them.
Price-wise, 10 Munchkins were $4.29 at the Dunkin' I visited. The bigger difference, though, is that I couldn't just buy one (at my store, at least). At Tim Hortons, you can order a single Timbit, which is perfect when you want a little treat — or when you want to pretend you're the kind of person who can eat exactly one Timbit and stop.
On the concept alone, I'm giving this one to Tim Hortons. They're Timbits. I'm Canadian. There are limits to how much betrayal one article can contain.
Iced Capp's are not created equally
There are certain things I will allow Americans to have, but the Iced Capp is not one of them.
The Tim Hortons Iced Capp is iconic. It's not quite an iced coffee, not quite a Frappuccino and not quite a milkshake. Quite frankly, I don't know what the f*ck it is, but I know it should be patent-protected!
So obviously, when I saw that Dunkin' had its own Iced Cappuccino — it was the first thing I ordered.
Let's just say this: the Dunkin' Iced Capp was so mid.
It didn't have that same creamy, almost slushy consistency that makes an Iced Capp an Iced Capp. If you've had one from Tim Hortons, you know exactly what I mean.
This is also where my feelings about the two chains get complicated. Dunkin' absolutely destroys Tim Hortons in sheer variety of cold drinks. It has iced lattes, cold brew, refreshers and approximately 1 million ways to turn coffee into dessert. The location I visited even had cold brew on tap, which is quite frankly amazing and may be the greatest innovation I've encountered so far in America.
But if we're talking specifically about blended coffee drinks? Tim Hortons wins, and it's not close. Dunkin' can keep the blue raspberry drinks and quadruple-chocolate-whatever coffees. Unless I'm ordering straight-up cold brew or regular iced coffee, give me an Iced Capp.
Aesthetic and vibes
I'm sorry, but Dunkin' absolutely wins this one.
Dunkin' has this cool, vaguely '70s branding that somehow still feels classic. The orange-and-pink colour combination is objectively more fun, and they commit to it. My straw was orange with a pink stripe. The chairs at the location I visited were orange. The cups, signs and packaging all feel unmistakably Dunkin'.
I would wear a baby tee with the old-school Dunkin' logo on it, which I think says everything you need to know. Tim Hortons, on the other hand, has always felt a little bit like an extension of the Canadian flag. It's red. It's white. It's Canadian. We get it.
To be fair, Tim Hortons has leaned heavily into merch and collaborations in recent years, and its website now has a whole section dedicated to it... but personally? I wouldn't wear any of it.
Dunkin' also still has some of that classic American donut-shop feeling baked into the brand. Even though it's obviously a massive fast-food chain, it still feels nostalgic. Tim Hortons feels much more like a contemporary fast-food restaurant to me.
My only complaint is that Dunkin' has been rolling out its "Next Generation" stores, which are cleaner and more modern-looking — and, naturally, I like them less. Give me the slightly tacky orange-and-pink donut shop.
Who is cheaper?
For the sake of this extremely scientific investigation, I'm not converting currencies.
Yes, I know the Canadian dollar and the U.S. dollar aren't worth the same. Canadians know this because every time we buy something in the U.S., we immediately convert the price in our heads and ruin our own day.
But I'm comparing the prices exactly as they appeared on the menus at the two locations I looked at: CAD at Tim Hortons and USD at Dunkin'. And even without converting anything, Tim Hortons is cheaper almost across the board.
A medium brewed coffee at Tim Hortons was $1.92, compared to $3.39 at Dunkin'. A classic donut was $1.79 at Tim's and $2.29 at Dunkin'. A dozen donuts? $14.79 versus $20.99.
Even my beloved Iced Capp came out ahead: an Original Iced Capp was $3.99 at Tim Hortons, while Dunkin's Iced Cappuccino was $5.99.
One beautifully diplomatic exception: a cold brew was exactly $3.49 at both. And yes, Dunkin's cold brew smokes Tim's cold brew.
Prices vary by location, but unless you're surviving exclusively on cold brew, Tim Hortons is the clear winner here.
Who has the better donut?
OK, this is where Dunkin' wins — but specifically in the sh*tty donut category.
And I say "sh*tty" with love.
I'm talking about the classic donut that has absolutely no business pretending to be sophisticated. Pink frosting. Sprinkles. Glaze. Chocolate icing. The kind of donut you could draw from memory.
I got a strawberry-frosted donut with sprinkles at Dunkin', and this is exactly where Dunkin' shines. It looked like a cartoon donut. It tasted like a cartoon donut. There was absolutely nothing artisanal happening, and I mean that as a compliment.
If I want a stupid little treat with pink icing and sprinkles, I'm giving this one to Dunkin'.
But everything else...
Who has the better everything else?
Tim Hortons.
I'm not getting anything substantial to eat from Dunkin'. I'm sorry. The breakfast sandwiches look like they came out of a 3D printer. I once had a Dunkin' employee tell me the only thing they would personally eat there was the avocado toast with an egg on top. Otherwise? No.
And yes, both chains have the standard fast-food breakfast lineup. Dunkin' has sandwiches, wraps and bagels. Tim Hortons has bagels, breakfast sandwiches, wraps, melts and approximately 400 other things you can eat when you're stranded somewhere off a Canadian highway.
But I think that's ultimately the difference between the two.
Dunkin' isn't to America what Tim Hortons is to Canada.
In Canada's bigger cities, sure, Tim Hortons can be a bit of an eye-roll. If I'm in Vancouver, Toronto or Montreal, I'm 100% not seeking one out. There are a million better coffee shops and bakeries around.
But put me in Windsor, Ontario, or somewhere on Vancouver Island for a wedding, and suddenly that Tim Hortons drive-thru at 6 a.m. is exactly where I want to be.
And that's the thing I don't think Dunkin' can replicate.
Dunkin' has better branding. It has better colours. It has a ridiculous drink menu. And yes, I'll admit it: it makes a better sh*tty donut.
But Tim Hortons isn't really just a donut shop. It's the place you stop before a road trip. It's the coffee you grab when nothing else is open. It's the drive-thru you find in some tiny Canadian town when you're exhausted, hungry and still two hours from wherever you're going.
So, yeah. I'm sorry to my country for saying this, but Dunkin' wins the donut.
Tim Hortons wins everything else.
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.