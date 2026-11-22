This cozy riverside village near Ottawa was named one of Canada's best Christmas towns
It's just a quick trip from the city. 🎄❄️
If you're dreaming of a Christmas getaway filled with twinkling lights, charming shops and snow-covered streets, you don't have to travel far to find it.
Just a short drive west of Ottawa, you can visit a quaint small town with historic streets, cozy cafes and plenty of festive events that's known as one of the best Christmas towns in the country.
Tucked along the Mississippi River in Eastern Ontario, Carleton Place is a picturesque small town that looks straight out of a holiday movie.
The town was named among the top Christmas towns in Canada in a recent ranking by Journeyscape.
The ranking considered factors like average December snowfall, the likelihood of a white Christmas, population size and walkability to determine which communities offer the perfect setting for a holiday escape.
Carleton Place earned fourth place among the country's most magical Christmas destinations, receiving a score of 6.86 out of 10.
Located about 40 minutes from Ottawa, the town is a lovely destination for a winter day trip or weekend getaway.
One of the best ways to experience the town is by exploring its historic downtown. On Bridge Street, you'll find independent boutiques, charming storefronts, and cozy restaurants and cafes where you can duck in for a bite or a warm drink.
You can easily spend an afternoon here just wandering around and getting into the holiday spirit.
If visiting makes you feel like you're stepping onto the set of a Hallmark Christmas movie, there's a good reason — multiple Hallmark and TV Christmas movies have been filmed in Carleton Place, including titles like Christmas Scavenger Hunt (2019), The Rooftop Christmas Tree (2016), and Christmas Around the Corner (2018).
You can find a detailed map created by the Ottawa Film Office showing these and many other sites of recent holiday movie shoots, and plan your own Christmas movie walking tour.
During the Christmas season, the area gets an extra dose of magic with sparkling decorations and festive window displays. You can browse for unique gifts, pick up some seasonal treats and enjoy the welcoming, small-town Christmas atmosphere.
The downtown area also sits right along the Mississippi River, offering beautiful waterfront scenery. You can take a stroll around the riverfront and admire the historic architecture and winter landscape.
Carleton Place also knows how to celebrate the holidays, with several festive events taking place throughout the season.
On November 28, don't miss the town's annual Santa Claus parade. This year's theme, "Jingle Bell Rock," will feature over 60 floats and marching bands with dazzling lights and festive sounds lighting up the downtown area.
Also on November 28 is the fourth annual Carleton Place Christmas Market, where you can shop for gifts and goods from more than 40 different vendors (and maybe get some holiday shopping done). Admission is free, with donations accepted for Dickie's Kitten Rescue and the Arnprior Humane Society.
Throughout November and December, the town will also have free visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and multiple Christmas concerts and musical performances. A full event calendar can be found on the town's website.
With its scenic riverside setting, charming downtown and holiday events, Carleton Place is a cute Christmas town that definitely deserves a spot on your winter bucket list.
The town is located about 40 minutes from Ottawa, making it easy to plan a visit.
You can make a day trip out of it, or work in the town as part of a longer Christmas road trip, also stopping at places like the Cedar Hill Christmas Tree Farm in Pakenham before returning to Ottawa.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.