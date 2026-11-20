This snowy city with dazzling lights is the Christmas Capital of Canada
Here's what to do during a holiday visit. 🎄
If you're dreaming of a white Christmas filled with twinkling lights, festive markets and charming winter scenery, there's a Canadian city that deserves a spot on your holiday bucket list.
Right here in the True North, you can visit a charming city with snow-covered streets, glowing displays, and plenty of seasonal magic that transforms into a winter wonderland for the holiday season.
Known for its lively holiday celebrations and spectacular Christmas lights, Winnipeg has earned a reputation as one of Canada's most festive winter destinations.
In fact, the city is known as the "Christmas Capital of Canada," and with its holiday charm and near guarantee of a white Christmas, it isn't hard to see why.
Here, the odds of seeing snow on Christmas are pretty high -- according to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Winnipeg sits at or above a 90 percent chance of snow.
But it's not just the chance of snow that makes the city worth visiting around the holidays. Winnipeg also hosts many Christmas and holiday festivities, with everything from light displays to Christmas markets and seasonal shows.
One of the biggest highlights is Canad Inns Winter Wonderland, a dazzling seasonal attraction that turns the Red River Exhibition Park into a drive-through festival of lights.
Visitors can bundle up in the warmth of their cars and travel along a route filled with elaborate illuminated displays, festive scenes and colourful decorations.
You can view over one million lights throughout the park right from your car. There are more than 30 new displays this year, as well as other surprises along the 2.5-kilometre route.
Visitors can also enjoy outdoor photo opportunities, outdoor skating, and food stands offering warm drinks and treats.
The experience, which is Manitoba’s largest drive-thru light show, is especially magical after dark.
Another popular holiday tradition in town is Zoo Lights at the Assiniboine Park Zoo. The annual event turns the zoo into a glowing attraction with illuminated pathways, larger-than-life light installations and festive decorations.
You can wander through the sparkling displays, warm up around a fire, and enjoy sweet holiday treats.
Of course, no Christmas getaway would be complete without a little holiday shopping. Winnipeg's holiday markets and local boutiques offer plenty of opportunities to find unique gifts, handmade treasures and festive treats.
You can explore the city's Exchange District, where you'll find historic architecture and independent shops. From November 26 to 29, you can also shop at the Winnipeg Christmas Market at the RBC Convention Centre and enjoy food trucks and a cocktail bar, live music and festive lights, free photos with Santa and more.
Winnipeg also offers plenty of wintry outdoor activities.
You can enjoy skiing, skating, fat biking or walking on the Nestaweya River Trail, which stretches out along the Red and Assiniboine Rivers from The Forks. Each year, new warming huts are added to the trail, the result of an international design competition.
You can also skate at some of the city's ponds, including the Riley Family Duck Pond in Assiniboine Park and St Vital’s Duck Pond, where you can skate around two islands.
At FortWhyte Alive, you can enjoy winter activities including a toboggan run, snowshoeing, lake skating and bison watching. You can rent snowshoes and tobogganing sleds on site.
If you're up for a bit of a challenge, you can try to find your way out of the world's largest snow maze at Amaze in Corn, which features massive snow carvings, snow games, sleigh rides and an adults-only Snow Bar. If you work up an appetite, book a table at The Den, an on-site winter restaurant carved out of snow.
As the temperatures fall, Winnipeg also offers plenty of places to escape the cold, with restaurants, bars and cafes to suit every taste.
With its spectacular light displays, holiday traditions and snowy scenery, Winnipeg makes a great case for being Canada's Christmas Capital.
If you're looking for a festive getaway with tons of holiday spirit, this charming city might just be the perfect place to spend the season.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.