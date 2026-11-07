This Netflix Christmas town 1 hour from Ottawa is one of Canada's best holiday destinations
It's perfect for a holiday road trip. 🎄
If you're dreaming of a Christmas getaway filled with twinkling lights, charming historic streets and festive small-town magic, you don't have to travel far to find it.
Just a short road trip from Ottawa, you can visit a picturesque, waterfront small town that looks like something right out of a holiday movie.
Tucked along the St. Lawrence River in eastern Ontario, just over an hour from Ottawa, Brockville is a "small-town city" set in the heart of the 1000 Islands region and home to historic buildings, scenic river views, and tons of charm.
While it's beautiful to visit in any season, Brockville transforms into a real-life snow globe come winter, with sparkling streets dusted in snow, twinkling lights decorating storefronts, and plenty of seasonal festivities.
It feels like a holiday movie come to life -- and for good reason. The city has actually served as a real holiday town (on the silver screen, that is).
Brockville served as the filming location for the Netflix Christmas movie Hot Frosty, featuring Mean Girls star Lacey Chabert and Schitt's Creek star Dustin Milligan.
The film, which was released in 2024, features several shots of Brockville's Courthouse Square decked out with fake snow and holiday decorations.
There's no need to fantasize about visiting a picture-perfect holiday town like the one in the movie, though. Brockville has all the old-fashioned charm you'd expect from a fictional Christmas town, complete with inviting streets decorated for the holidays and festive activities.
You can spend an afternoon wandering through the downtown core, popping into local shops and boutiques for unique gifts, or stopping in at a local cafe for a warm drink.
Brockville's downtown offers plenty of places to stop in for a bite, whether you want light cafe fare or something heartier, with everything from craft breweries to cozy pubs and international eateries.
The city embraces the holiday season with a host of festive programming, including a number of Christmas-themed events. Depending on when you visit, you may be able to catch holiday entertainment, Christmas activities and seasonal displays.
This year, visitors can enjoy events like Miracle on King Street, Brockville’s annual kickoff to the holiday season, on November 14, during which King Street is closed to traffic, stores spill into the streets, and there are entertainers, live music, carriage rides, food, drinks and more.
On November 27, you can also enjoy a classic performance of The Nutcracker by the United European Ballet Company, a perfect way to celebrate the season.
On November 28, jolly old Saint Nick will visit town during Brockville's 2026 Christmas parade. This year’s theme, "Christmas Through the Looking Glass,” invites you into a world full of imagination, with whimsical, magical, and quirky floats, oversized toys and more.
From November 28 to January 3, you can also enjoy a magical light display at Brockville’s River of Lights on Blockhouse Island. You can drive or walk through the display to see sparkling lights and an immersive holiday experience.
The best way to plan your visit is to check the City of Brockville's event calendar for the full list of Christmas programming and dates.
But even without a packed Christmas itinerary, just wandering through the city's historic streets and taking in the decorations makes for a charming holiday outing.
Whether you're looking for a place to spend a festive afternoon shopping, or you want a cozy winter escape like something out of a holiday movie, Brockville makes a wonderful Christmas destination.
Its proximity to Ottawa makes it an easy spot for a day trip, but its historic streets, waterfront setting and small-town atmosphere make it feel like a world away from the city.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.