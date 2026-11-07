Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 6 are out and there's a $50 million jackpot
A winner has scored the jackpot!
The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 6 have been revealed.
There is a $50 million jackpot available in this Lotto Max, plus two Maxmillions worth $1 million each.
You also have a chance to win MaxPlus prizes worth $100,000 each that are up for grabs.
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot winner, the Maxmillions, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 6?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 6 are 10, 23, 32, 43, 46, 48 and 51, with 30 as the bonus number.
Also, the Maxmillions winning numbers are:
- 6, 7, 25, 35, 39, 42 and 47
- 9, 19, 29, 34, 35, 40 and 43
There is a winner of the $50 million jackpot! The winning ticket has been sold in the Atlantic region.
Maxmillions weren't won in this draw, but six MaxPus prizes worth $100,000 each have been won with tickets in B.C., the Prairies, Quebec and the Atlantic region.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on November 10 will offer a $10 million jackpot.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 3?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 3 were 5, 7, 16, 23, 28, 30 and 47. The bonus number was 31.
Nobody won the $40 million jackpot in Tuesday's draw.
Six of the MaxPlus prizes were won with two tickets sold in B.C., two tickets sold in the Prairies, one ticket sold in Ontario and one ticket sold in Quebec.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $5 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of MaxPlus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.