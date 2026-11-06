23 Kirkland Signature items that are cheaper dupes of name-brand products at Costco
The price differences are up to $19!
You can shop for so many Kirkland Signature products at Costco that are cheaper than name-brand items.
Costco has these dupes alongside name brands, and even the packaging is similar.
Kirkland Signature is the retailer's private label that offers "even better value" for members with items "at the lowest possible prices."
There are Kirkland versions of groceries and household essentials that dupe name brands like Nutella, Philadelphia, Häagen-Dazs, Bertolli, Ziploc, Tide, Advil and Tylenol.
Narcity checked prices at Costco, then compared the store brand to name brands, and found price differences up to $19!
So, here's what you need to know about the Kirkland Signature items that are cheaper dupes of name-brand products at Costco Canada stores.
Hazelnut spread
Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread. Right: Nutella at Costco.
It costs $16.99 for two one-kilogram jars of Kirkland Signature hazelnut spread.
Costco also has a pack of two one-kilogram jars of name-brand Nutella that costs $18.99.
You save $2 with Costco's Kirkland dupe of the name-brand item.
Strawberry jam
Kirkland Signature strawberry spread. Right: Bonne Maman strawberry jam at Costco.
You can get a pack of two 550-millilitre jars of Kirkland Signature strawberry spread, which works out to $1.09 per 100 millilitres.
A 750-millilitre jar of Bonne Maman strawberry jam costs $11.99 at Costco, which breaks down to $1.59 per 100 millilitres.
It's $0.50 cheaper per 100 millilitres to buy the Kirkland product instead of the name-brand item.
Cream cheese
Kirkland Signature cream cheese. Right: Philadelphia cream cheese at Costco.
It costs $9.99 for four 250-gram blocks of Kirkland Signature cream cheese.
Costco also has name-brand Philadelphia cream cheese, and it costs $13.29 for a pack of two 500-gram tubs.
That means the Kirkland version is $3.30 cheaper than the name-brand item at Costco.
Ice cream bars
Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars. Right: Häagen-Dazs vanilla almond ice cream bars at Costco.
Kirkland Signature vanilla almond ice cream bars cost $16.99 for an 18-count box of 91-millilitre bars.
That price breaks down to $1.03 per 100 millilitres.
Costco also has name-brand Häagen-Dazs vanilla almond ice cream bars, and a box of nine 88-millilitre bars costs $13.99.
That works out to a cost of $1.76 per 100 millilitres.
You pay $0.73 less per 100 millilitres for the Kirkland dupe of the name-brand product.
Almond beverage
Kirkland Signature almond beverage. Right: Almond Breeze almond beverage at Costco.
You can get a case of six 946-millilitre bottles of Kirkland Signature almond beverage for $11.99.
It costs $12.99 at Costco for a case of six 946-millilitre bottles of Almond Breeze almond beverage.
The Kirkland product is $1 cheaper than the name-brand item at the wholesale retailer.
Light olive oil
Kirkland Signature light olive oil. Right: Bertolli light olive oil at Costco.
Kirkland Signature light olive oil costs $25.99 for a three-litre bottle.
Bertolli light olive oil is also at Costco, but it costs $28.99 for a three-litre bottle.
So, that means you can get the Kirkland dupe for $3 cheaper than the name-brand item at Costco.
Canned tuna
Kirkland Signature solid light tuna. Right: Ocean's solid white tuna at Costco.
It costs $16.99 for a pack of eight 184-gram cans of Kirkland Signature solid light tuna.
It costs $17.99 for a pack of six 184-gram cans of name-brand Ocean's solid white tuna at Costco.
Costco's Kirkland product is $1 less than the name-brand version, and the pack comes with two extra cans.
Mayonnaise
Kirkland Signature mayonnaise. Right: Hellmann's mayonnaise at Costco.
Kirkland Signature mayonnaise costs $8.99 for a 1.9-litre jar.
The name-brand Hellmann's mayonnaise costs $10.99 at Costco for a 1.8-litre jar.
Not only is Costco's Kirkland version $2 cheaper than the name brand, but you also get more product.
Apple snack pouches
Kirkland Signature apple snack pouches. Right: GoGo Squeez snack pouches at Costco.
It costs $11.99 for a 2.2-kilogram pack of Kirkland Signature apple snack pouches. That works out to $0.54 per 100 grams.
Costco has a 2.52-kilogram pack of name-brand GoGo Squeez snack pouches with various flavours for $18.99. That price breaks down to $0.75 per 100 grams.
With the Kirkland dupe, it's $0.21 cheaper per 100 grams than the name-brand product.
Steak strips
Kirkland Signature steak strips. Right: Jack Link's beef jerky at Costco.
A 340-gram bag of Kirkland Signature steak strips costs $17.99, which works out to $5.29 per 100 grams.
A 300-gram bag of name-brand Jack Link's beef jerky costs $16.99 at Costco, which works out to $5.66 per 100 grams.
Even though the price tag of the Kirkland dupe is higher, it costs $0.37 less per 100 grams than the name-brand product at Costco.
Chocolate clusters
Kirkland Signature s'mores clusters. Right: OMG almond toffee chocolate clusters at Costco.
Kirkland Signature s'mores clusters cost $14.99 for a 748-gram bag, which breaks down to $2 per 100 grams.
The name-brand OMG almond toffee chocolate clusters cost $14.99 for a 680-gram bag, which works out to $2.20 per 100 grams.
It's $0.20 cheaper per 100 grams for Costco's Kirkland dupe than the name-brand product.
Freezer bags
Kirkland Signature freezer bags. Right: Ziploc freezer bags at Costco.
Costco has Kirkland Signature freezer bags that cost $19.99 for six packs of 44 medium bags. That price breaks down to $0.07 per bag.
The name-brand Ziploc freezer bags cost $18.99 for three packs of 60 medium bags. That works out to $0.10 per bag.
You pay a few cents less for the Kirkland product than the name-brand item at Costco.
Laundry detergent pods
Kirkland Signature OxiPower laundry detergent pods. Right: Tide Power Pods at Costco.
A 3.08-kilogram bag of Kirkland Signature OxiPower laundry detergent pods costs $24.99, which works out to $0.81 per 100 grams.
It costs $34.99 for a 3.31-kilogram pack of name-brand Tide Power Pods at Costco, which works out to $1.05 per 100 grams.
You can get the Kirkland product for $0.24 less per 100 grams.
Liquid laundry detergent
Kirkland Signature liquid laundry detergent. Right: Tide liquid laundry detergent at Costco.
It costs $19.99 for a 5.73-litre bottle of Kirkland Signature liquid laundry detergent.
Costco also has name-brand Tide, and a 4.82-litre bottle of the liquid laundry detergent costs $29.99.
Not only is the Kirkland product $10 cheaper, but it's also bigger.
Water filter pitcher
Kirkland Signature water filtration system pitcher. Right: Brita water filtration system pitcher at Costco.
It costs $25.99 for the Kirkland Signature water filtration system that comes with a 10-cup pitcher and two filters.
The name-brand Brita water filtration system costs $29.99 and comes with a 10-cup pitcher and two filters.
You can save $4 with the Kirkland dupe of the name-brand item.
Water filter cartridges
Kirkland Signature water filters. Right: Brita water filter cartridges at Costco.
It costs $34.99 for a pack of Kirkland Signature water filters that comes with 10 filter cartridges.
A pack of eight name-brand Brita water filter cartridges costs $44.99 at Costco.
That means the Kirkland version of this product is $10 cheaper and gets you two extra filter cartridges.
Extra-strength ibuprofen tablets
Kirkland Signature 400-milligram extra-strength ibuprofen . Right: Extra-strength 400-milligram Advil at Costco.
You can get a 300-tablet pack of 400-milligram Kirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen that costs $16.99.
It costs $28.99 for a 165-tablet pack of 400-milligram extra-strength Advil at Costco.
Not only do you get more tablets with the Kirkland version, but you also pay $12 less.
Ibuprofen liquid gels
Kirkland Signature 200-milligram ibuprofen. Right: Advil 200-milligram Liqui-Gels at Costco.
It costs $13.69 for a pack of Kirkland Signature 200-milligram ibuprofen with 250 liquid capsules.
Costco also has name-brand Advil 200-milligram Liqui-Gels for $29.99 that come in two 109-capsule bottles.
You can save $16.30 with the Kirkland version. Plus, you get more capsules with the Costco dupe.
Extra-strength acetaminophen caplets
Kirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen. Right: Extra-strength Tylenol at Costco.
You can get a 500-caplet bottle of Kirkland Signature extra-strength acetaminophen caplets for $10.79.
A bottle of extra-strength Tylenol at Costco costs $26.99 and comes with 390 caplets.
So, that means the Kirkland version is $16.20 cheaper and has more caplets.
Extra-strength ibuprofen liquid gels
Kirkland Signature 400-milligram extra-strength ibuprofen softgel capsules. Right: Advil 400-milligram Liqui-Gels at Costco.
Costco has a 120-count pack of 400-milligram Kirkland Signature extra-strength ibuprofen softgel capsules for $9.99.
It costs $28.99 for two bottles with 75 Liqui-Gels each of 400-milligram extra-strength Advil.
Not only is the Kirkland version $19 cheaper, but it also has more capsules than the name-brand item.
Acetaminophen easy tabs
Kirkland Signature 500-milligram acetaminophen. Right: Tylenol EZ tabs at Costco.
It costs $12.99 for a bottle of 500-milligram Kirkland Signature acetaminophen with 400 easy tabs.
Costco also has 500-milligram Tylenol with 390 EZ tabs for $26.99.
The Kirkland product is $14 cheaper than the name-brand item, and you get more tablets.
Acetylsalicylic acid tablets
Kirkland Signature acetylsalicylic acid. Right: Aspirin at Costco.
It costs $8.99 for a 500-tablet pack of Kirkland Signature acetylsalicylic acid.
Costco also has name-brand Aspirin, and it costs $27.99 for a 365-tablet pack.
You can get the Kirkland dupe for $19 less than the name-brand item. Plus, you get more tablets with Costco's store-brand product.
Ibuprofen caplets
Kirkland Signature 200-milligram ibuprofen. Right: Advil 200-milligram ibuprofen at Costco.
Kirkland Signature 200-milligram ibuprofen costs $14.99 for a pack of 500 caplets.
It costs $24.99 for a 290-count pack of Advil 200-milligram ibuprofen at Costco.
Costco's Kirkland version costs $10 less, and you get almost double the number of caplets.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.