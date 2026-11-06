Toronto has a hidden European-style Christmas market with glittery lights and festive treats
Don't leave without trying the hot chocolate.
T'is the season for Christmas markets, and if you're looking for a little bit of magic without leaving Toronto, you'll want to add this twinkly gem to your holiday plans.
This European-style market is located right downtown, and it's a dazzling wonderland filled with lights, photo ops, and sweet treats.
The Ritz-Carlton Holiday Market is officially returning from November 5 to December 30, bringing a little sprinkle of Christmas spirit to the city.
The market has transformed EPOCH's Winter Patio into an enchanting, open-air experience where you can dig into holiday treats, snap festive photos, and purchase unique gifts.
Inspired by the charm of traditional European holiday markets, the attraction features cozy fire pits, endless decor, canopies of lights, and twinkling vendor cabins where you can grab drinks, treats, and little trinkets.
It isn't Christmas without digging into holiday dishes, and the market offers a range of savoury snacks, desserts, and festive drinks.
Highlights include brisket Yorkshire, truffled mac and cheese, chicken holiday poutine, gingerbread sticky toffee, and brookies.
There's also a range of holiday-themed drinks to enjoy, from hot or cold cocktails to non-alcoholic beverages.
You can sip on boozy hot chocolate, mulled wine, hot apple cider, spiked eggnog, and more.
On Sundays, you can visit Santa for an extra bit of magic.
The space is cozy but small, so it's best to make a reservation ahead of time. Reservations are recommended, particularly during peak periods, and can be made online.
There's no admission fee for the market, and food and beverages, retail items, and select experiences are available for purchase.
If you're looking for an enchanting date spot or festive get-together with friends, this European-style market has all the ingredients for a Christmas outing.
Ritz-Carlton Holiday Market
Ritz-Carlton Christmas Market.
Madeline Forsyth | Narcity
Price: Free admission
When: November 5 to December 30, 2026
Address: EPOCH Patio, The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto, ON
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