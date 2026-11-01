This European Christmas market 1 hour from Toronto has a twinkly harbour and cozy shops
It's like a festive trip abroad. 🎄
Europe is known for its beautiful Christmas markets, but you don't have to fly across the ocean to enjoy that festive charm.
Ontario has its own European-style holiday market, and it's around an hour away from Toronto.
With shimmering lights, harbour charm, and lake views, you'll feel like you're enjoying the Christmas season in another land.
Friday Harbour's annual Holiday Market is returning for its sixth year on November 20, 2026.
Inspired by the charm of traditional European holiday markets, the event transforms Friday Harbour's Promenade and Piazza into a magical holiday village.
You can wander beneath canopies of glowing lights, enjoying views of Lake Simcoe and festive installations.
The charming Promenade will be lined with chalet-style cabins, offering a variety of unique gifts. You can also dig into festive food and drink, and relax in themed warming lounges, including Rudolph's Lounge.
In addition to the market cabins, you can explore Friday Harbour's shops and restaurants along the Promenade, with seasonal dining and festive experiences throughout the holiday season.
On November 28, you can enjoy the annual Tree Lighting event, featuring live entertainment, special guests and the illumination of the dazzling 40-foot Christmas tree.
Friday Harbour offers seasonal packages and overnight accommodations through Lake Simcoe Stays, so you can turn the outing into a longer escape.
The Holiday Market is open on select dates from November 20 through December 27, with complimentary admission and parking.
With twinkling lights, lake views, and European charm, this Christmas market near Toronto is worth adding to your holiday plans.
Friday Harbour Holiday Market
Price: Free admission
When: Select dates from November 20 through December 27, 2026
Address: 3999 Friday Dr., Innisfil, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.