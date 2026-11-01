This European Christmas market 1 hour from Toronto has a twinkly harbour and cozy shops

It's like a festive trip abroad. 🎄

A brightly lit Christmas tree. Right: Snow-covered holiday market stalls in a town square.

A festive winter market with a glowing Christmas tree and snow-covered wooden stalls.

Friday Harbour | Facebook, Courtesy of Friday Harbour
Lead Writer, Travel

Europe is known for its beautiful Christmas markets, but you don't have to fly across the ocean to enjoy that festive charm.

Ontario has its own European-style holiday market, and it's around an hour away from Toronto.

With shimmering lights, harbour charm, and lake views, you'll feel like you're enjoying the Christmas season in another land.

Friday Harbour's annual Holiday Market is returning for its sixth year on November 20, 2026.

Inspired by the charm of traditional European holiday markets, the event transforms Friday Harbour's Promenade and Piazza into a magical holiday village.

You can wander beneath canopies of glowing lights, enjoying views of Lake Simcoe and festive installations.

The charming Promenade will be lined with chalet-style cabins, offering a variety of unique gifts. You can also dig into festive food and drink, and relax in themed warming lounges, including Rudolph's Lounge.

In addition to the market cabins, you can explore Friday Harbour's shops and restaurants along the Promenade, with seasonal dining and festive experiences throughout the holiday season.

On November 28, you can enjoy the annual Tree Lighting event, featuring live entertainment, special guests and the illumination of the dazzling 40-foot Christmas tree.

Friday Harbour offers seasonal packages and overnight accommodations through Lake Simcoe Stays, so you can turn the outing into a longer escape.

The Holiday Market is open on select dates from November 20 through December 27, with complimentary admission and parking.

With twinkling lights, lake views, and European charm, this Christmas market near Toronto is worth adding to your holiday plans.

Friday Harbour Holiday Market

Price: Free admission

When: Select dates from November 20 through December 27, 2026

Address: 3999 Friday Dr., Innisfil, ON

Friday Harbour Website

Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

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  • Madeline Forsyth

    Lead Writer

    Madeline Forsyth is a Toronto-based Lead Writer for Narcity Media. After earning her B.A. (Hons) at Queen's University, she spent a year travelling much of the world as a flight attendant. Now, she uses her experience in the travel industry and passion for writing to share stories about buzzworthy events and adventures across Canada and the globe. Madeline has been published in PopSugar and has interviewed sports and entertainment personalities for Narcity. She has covered and photographed restaurant openings as well as event launches such as the world premiere of the Dr. Seuss Experience. Some of her favourite things to write about include charming small towns and anything to do with Harry Potter.

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