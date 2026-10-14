Toronto is getting a glittery Christmas bar with a new heated patio and waterfront views
Plus, another dazzling Christmas bar location. 🎅
It's TIIMMEEEEE! There may still be leaves on the trees, but Mariah Carey is thawing as we speak, and so is another holiday treasure.
Toronto's epic Christmas bar is officially making a comeback, with two twinkling locations, stacks of pancakes, boozy drinks, and a magical new patio.
Miracle Toronto, Toronto's original Christmas pop-up, is returning with two dazzling locations: Miracle on Bloor and Miracle on Harbourfront.
Both over-the-top holiday bars will open Friday, November 20, boasting floor-to-ceiling décor, a snack menu, festive drinks, enchanting photo ops, and more.
Brought to life by the team behind Civil Liberties and Civil Works, Miracle Toronto has been unleashing excessive holiday magic in the city since 2019.
Miracle on Bloor is an adults-only "Christmas playground" with "maximalist décor, extravagant holiday-themed cocktails and alcohol-free options, drumming Santa appearances, live DJ sets on Fridays, festive photo moments, and other jolly programming," according to a press release.
This year, you can indulge in a new snack menu in partnership with Fat Rice, featuring treats like Scarborough Fair Chicken Pie, Malvern Lamb Curry Pie, Christmas Turkey Sausage Rolls, Lamb Meatballs, Pretzels with dipping sauce, Christmas Cheese Balls, cookies and more.
The holiday season isn't complete without a festive drink, and Miracle boasts a range of boozy and non-alcoholic sips, including the Christmapolitan, Christmas Cricket, Sugarplum Stampede, Jingle Balls Nog, Run Run Reindeer, Snowball Old-Fashioned, Mulled Wine, and Hot Chocolate.
Miracle on Harbourfront, which opened for the first time last year, welcomes guests of all ages and features "kitschy, over-the-top décor, carolling sessions, free S'mores kits for kids, holiday tunes playing on repeat, holiday-inspired cocktails and alcohol-free beverages, delicious bites."
It will serve additional Christmas magic at its Brunch with Santa on weekends, where you can dig into fluffy pancakes, scrambled eggs, bacon and breakfast sausages, herbed breakfast potatoes, brown sugar and spice oatmeal, and more.
Like Miracle on Bloor, you can also enjoy a snack menu and drinks menu.
This year, the Harbourfront location will feature a dazzling heated patio that will whisk you away to the North Pole. Decked out with twinkling lights, Christmas trees, garlands, and more, it's a dreamy place to relax by a fire pit and soak up some frosty lake views.
Miracle Harbourfront is located beside Harbourfront Centre's iconic outdoor skating rink, making it an idyllic spot to warm up after a glide around the ice. You can also catch the tree lighting ceremony on opening night.
You can even bring your dog for holiday glamour shots with Santa on select dates/times, with proceeds going to the Toronto Humane Society.
Once more, Miracle Toronto will support Nellie's, donating $1 from every drink sold at both locations to the Toronto-based organization that provides shelter, education and advocacy for women and children.
Reservations for both Miracle Toronto locations open on the website on November 2. Miracle on Bloor runs from November 20 to December 28, 2026, while Miracle on Harbourfront runs from November 20 to January 1, 2027.
Get ready to sip your way into Christmas cheer at these next-level Christmas bars.
Miracle Toronto
Price: Free admission
When: Opening November 20, 2026
Address: Miracle on Harbourfront: 235 Queens Quay W., Toronto, ON
Miracle on Bloor: 875 Bloor St West, Toronto, ON
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.