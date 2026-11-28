Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 27 are out and there's a $40 million jackpot
Some of the MaxPlus prizes have been won.
The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 27 are out now.
There's a $40 million jackpot up for grabs with this Lotto Max draw, along with MaxPlus prizes that are each worth $100,000.
You can check your tickets to see if you matched any of these numbers to win money or a free play!
Here's what you need to know about the winning numbers, the jackpot, MaxPlus winners, and more.
What are the Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, November 27?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 27 are 5, 9, 10, 20, 25, 34 and 45, with 32 as the bonus number.
There is no winner of the $40 million jackpot.
But four MaxPlus prizes worth $100,000 each have been won with tickets sold in the Prairies and Quebec.
So, the next Lotto Max draw on December 1 will offer a $50 million jackpot and two Maxmillions worth $1 million each.
What were the Lotto Max winning numbers for Tuesday, November 24?
The Lotto Max winning numbers for November 24 were 10, 11, 13, 17, 20, 29 and 39. The bonus number was 19.
Nobody won the $30 million jackpot in Tuesday's draw or any of the MaxPlus prizes.
How do you play Lotto Max?
Lotto Max draws happen on Tuesdays and Fridays in Canada.
You now get four sets of numbers for every $6 play that you buy, and each set has seven numbers from 1 to 52.
Here's what matching numbers could win you:
- 7/7 — jackpot
- 6/7 plus bonus — approximately 18.50% of the prize pool
- 6/7 — approximately 18.85% of the prize pool
- 5/7 plus bonus — approximately 12.25% of the prize pool
- 5/7 — approximately 27.50% of the prize pool
- 4/7 plus bonus — approximately 22.90% of the prize pool
- 4/7 — $20
- 3/7 plus bonus — $20
- 3/7 — free play ($6 value)
The jackpot starts at $10 million and can go up to $90 million.
Once the jackpot reaches $50 million, there are also Maxmillions available to be won, which are additional $1 million prizes.
All three sets of numbers you get with a $6 play are eligible for both the main draw and the Maxmillions draw when the jackpot reaches $50 million.
You need to match all seven numbers on one line of your ticket to win a Maxmillions prize.
There are also new $100,000 cash prizes with every draw. The number of MaxPlus prizes available to be won increases with the jackpot.
Tickets are sold until 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays, which is when the Lotto Max winning numbers are drawn.
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, refer to these helplines across Canada. Support is available.