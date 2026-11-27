Recalls for cheese, flour, chocolate, beer, wine and other items have been issued in Canada
The chocolates were included in boxes of treat-sized bars sold for Halloween.
Some product recalls for cheese, flour, chocolate, beer and other foods and drinks were recently issued in Canada.
There is a risk of a "serious or life-threatening reaction" with a few of these items.
During November, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency posted recall notices for food and drink products sold in Canada due to E. coli, undeclared ingredients, extraneous material, and microbial contamination.
A few well-known brands, like Cadbury, Molson Canadian, Blue Moon and Jackson-Triggs, had products in these warnings from the federal government.
So, here's what you need to know about November drink and food recalls that could affect you.
Casearia il Ghiottone brand burattina
Casearia il Ghiottone brand fresh stretched burattina cheese with cream was recalled due to E. coli.
It was sold in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.
Here's the size and code of the recalled product:
- Casearia il Ghiottone Burattina Fresh Stretched Curd Cheese with Cream, 200 grams (2 x 100 grams)
- UPC 8 050616 058881
- code 60823635
Nora's brand non-dairy frozen desserts
Recalled Nora's brand non-dairy frozen dessert.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Certain flavours of Nora's brand non-dairy frozen desserts were recalled because the products contain peanuts, which aren't declared on the label.
The items were sold in B.C. and Ontario, and possibly other provinces and territories.
Here are the flavours, sizes and codes of the recalled products:
- Nora's Strawberries & Crème Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert, 500 millilitres
- UPC 6 27843 81420 7
- codes AGRT1600/BF142T; TG-BF142T BBD:22MAY2028; TG-BF224T BBD:12AUG2028
- Nora's Vanilla Bean Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert, 500 millilitres
- UPC 6 27843 81423 8
- codes TG-BF142T BBD:22MAY2028
Do not consume these recalled products if you're allergic or sensitive to the undeclared ingredient, as there's a risk of a "serious or life-threatening reaction."
Cadbury brand Dairy Milk Oreo bars
Recalled Cadbury brand Dairy Milk Oreo chocolate bars.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Certain sizes of Cadbury brand Dairy Milk Oreo chocolate bars were recalled because they may contain pistachio, which is not declared on the label.
The affected chocolates were included in boxes of treat-sized bars for Halloween sold nationally in stores and online.
- Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo Candy (treat size bar), approximately 14.5 grams
- no UPC
- codes 2026 JA 3; 2026 JA 4
- Cadbury Favourites — 45 Fun Treats Treat Size Bars, 498 grams (45 count box)
- UPC 0 61200 01984 1
- codes BV131263712027 JA 03; BV131263722027 JA 03; BV131263732027 JA 03; BV132263712027 JA 03; BV132263722027 JA 03; BV132263732027 JA 03; BV132263762027 JA 04
- Cadbury Favourites — 90 Fun Treats Treat Size Bars, 993 grams (90 count box)
- UPC 0 61200 01986 5
- codes BV149263732027 JA 03; BV149263752027 JA 03; BV148263722027 JA 04
According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, these products could "cause a serious or life-threatening reaction" if consumed by someone with an allergy or sensitivity.
Paras brand wheat-free flour
Recalled Paras brand wheat-free flour.
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
Paras brand wheat-free flour recalled because it contains wheat, which isn't declared on the label.
The affected products were sold in Ontario.
Here are the names, sizes and codes of the recalled items:
- Paras Wheat Free Flour, 800 g
- 8 42388 00071 1
- SZ26040028
- Paras Wheat Free Flour, 4 lb
- 8 42388 00106 0
- SZ26040028
If you have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said not to consume the recalled products due to the risk of "a serious or life-threatening reaction."
Sorbelicious Dessert brand Dubai chocolate style dessert
Sorbelicious Dessert brand Dubai chocolate-style dessert was recalled due to undeclared hazelnuts and peanuts.
The product was sold nationally in Canada.
Here are the details about this recalled item:
- Sorbelicious Dessert Dubai Chocolate Style Dessert — Dark, 600 millilitres
- UPC 9 90006 10035 7
- best before 07.02.2028
- frozen on 07.02.2026
- Lot No. L226-065
According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, these products could "cause a serious or life-threatening reaction" if consumed by someone with an allergy or sensitivity.
Plantropy brand Jack'd Up Bites
Certain flavours and sizes of Plantropy brand Jack'd Up Bites were recalled due to undeclared milk.
The products were sold nationally in Canada.
Here are the flavours, sizes and codes of the recalled items:
- Plantropy Jack'd Up Bites Crispy Protein Bites — Ketchup, 40 grams
- UPC 6 28693 63537 0
- TRCDKA25356; best before 2027 DE 21
- Plantropy Jack'd Up Bites Crispy Protein Bites — Ketchup, 40 grams
- UPC 6 28693 63537 0
- TRUDKA25356; best before 2027 DE 21
- Plantropy Jack'd Up Bites Crispy Protein Bites — Ketchup, 100 grams
- UPC 6 28693 63514 1
- TRCDKB25356; best before 2027 DE 21
- Plantropy Jack'd Up Bites Crispy Protein Bites — Ketchup, 100 grams
- UPC 6 28693 63514 1
- TRUDKB25356; best before 2027 DE 21
- Plantropy Jack'd Up Bites Crispy Protein Bites — Sour Cream & Onion, 40 grams
- UPC 6 28693 63538 7
- TRCDSA25356; best before 2027 DE 21
- Plantropy Jack'd Up Bites Crispy Protein Bites — Sour Cream & Onion, 40 grams
- UPC 6 28693 63538 7
- TRUDSA25356; best before 2027 DE 21
- Plantropy Jack'd Up Bites Crispy Protein Bites — Sour Cream & Onion, 100 grams
- UPC 6 28693 63510 3
- TRCDSB25356; best before 2027 DE 21
- Plantropy Jack'd Up Bites Crispy Protein Bites — Sour Cream & Onion, 100 grams
- UPC 6 28693 63510 3
- TRUDSB25356; best before 2027 DE 21
If you have an allergy or a sensitivity to the undeclared ingredient, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said not to consume the recalled products due to the risk of "a serious or life-threatening reaction."
Various brands of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer
Recalled Blue Moon beer from Costco.
Various brands of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer were recalled due to pieces of metal.
The affected Brasseur de Montréal, Hop Valley, Blue Moon, Molson Canadian, Coors Light, India Beer, and Black Horse beer products were sold nationally, including at Costco stores in Canada.
Here's the recalled Black Horse product:
- Black Horse Beer, 8 x 355 mL
- UPC 056327018129 and code J296
These are the recalled Blue Moon products:
- Non-Alcoholic Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale Beer, 6 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327025127, and code H216K096
- Non-Alcoholic Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale Beer, 24 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327025257, and code K096
- Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale Beer, 24 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327021945, and code H286; J116; K096
- Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale Beer, 24 x 473 millilitres
- UPC 056327011199, and code H286; K026
- Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale Beer, 4 x 473 millilitres
- UPC 056327013742, and code H286; K026
- Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale Beer, 12 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327011151, and code J256
- Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale Beer, 473 millilitres
- UPC 056327011168, and code H286; K026
- Mango Wheat Beer with natural flavour, 24 x 473 millilitres
- UPC 056327013704, and code K026
- Mango Wheat Beer with natural flavour, 473 millilitres
- UPC 056327013711, and code K026
- Light Citrus Wheat Beer with natural flavour, 12 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327015494, and code K156
- Mango Wheat Beer with natural flavour, 4 x 473 millilitres
- UPC 056327015272, and code K026
These are the recalled Brasseur de Montréal products:
- Normanville Hazy IPA Beer, 4 x 473 millilitres
- UPC 629255226043, and code K0126; J1026; J2426
- Normanville Hazy IPA Beer, 12 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 629255926127, and code K0126; J1026; J2426
- Bonsecours Lager Light Beer, 4 x 473 millilitres
- UPC 629255230040, and code J2226
- Bonsecours Lager Light Beer, 12 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 629255930124, and code J1626
- Neighbourhood's Pick (beer), 12 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 629255959125, and code J1626; J1726; H1926
- Griffintown Blonde Ale Beer, 12 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 629255901124, and code J216
- Petite-Bourgogne Red Ale Beer, 12 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 629255903128, and code J216
These are the recalled Coors Light products:
- Light Beer, 24 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327183247, and code J286
- Light Beer, 15 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327183278, and code J286
- Light Beer, 8 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327018099, and code J286; K026
- Light Beer, 12 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327183254, and code J246; J256; K026; K146
Here's the recalled Hop Valley product:
- Bubble Stash IPA Strong Beer, 12 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 627005971021, and code J1726
Here's the recalled India Beer product:
- Beer, 12 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327023116, and code J246
These are the recalled Molson Canadian products:
- Beer, 15 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327073272, and code J216
- Beer, 12 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327073258, and code J216; K136
- Beer, 24 x 473 millilitres
- UPC 056327007444, and code K016
- Beer, 473 millilitres
- UPC 056327073937, and code K016
T&T brand Organic Roasted Black Soybeans
Canadian Food Inspection Agency
T&T brand organic roasted black soybeans were recalled due to undeclared milk.
The affected product was sold in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.
Here are the details of the recalled item:
- T&T Organic Roasted Black Soybeans, 300 grams
- UPC 7 76703 33812 1
- codes 2027JA26; 2027JN09; 2027JN10
According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, these products could "cause a serious or life-threatening reaction" if consumed by someone with an allergy or sensitivity.
Jackson-Triggs brand Cabernet Sauvignon Light
Jackson-Triggs brand Cabernet Sauvignon Light was recalled due to yeast, which is a non-harmful microbial contamination.
This wine was sold in Ontario, P.E.I. and Newfoundland & Labrador.
Here are the details of the recalled product:
- Jackson-Triggs Cabernet Sauvignon Light, 750 millilitres
- UPC 063657040447
- codes L261007 1N
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.