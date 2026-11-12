Beer sold at Costco stores in Canada is being recalled and you can get a refund

It's part of a national beer recall.

exterior of costco store in ontario canada

Costco warehouse in Canada.

Niloo138 | Dreamstime
Senior Writer

There is a product recall for certain beer sold at Costco stores in Canada.

You can return the affected item to a warehouse and get a full refund from the wholesale retailer.

On November 11, Costco Canada shared a notice with shoppers about a recent beer recall involving products that were available at warehouses.

It's part of a national recall by Molson Canada for various brands of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer, including Molson Canadian, Coors Light and Blue Moon, due to metal pieces.

Costco warehouses and Costco Business Centres in Canada stocked and sold a now-recalled product between September 2026 and November 2026.

Blue Moon Beer (Costco item #1700923) has been recalled because aluminum fragments could be dislodged from can lids when opened.

According to the retailer, the affected Blue Moon Beer product sold at Costco can be identified by size and the lot codes printed on the box.

Only the Blue Moon Beer in the 24 x 355 millilitre case with lot codes K0962, J1162 or H2862 is part of this recall.

case and can of recalled blue moon beer at costco canada stores Recalled Blue Moon beer sold at Costco Canada.Costco

The notice said not to consume, serve, or use the Blue Moon product that's included in the beer recall.

If you bought the affected item at the wholesale retailer, you can return it to a Costco warehouse in Canada and receive a full refund.

READ NEXT: Various alcoholic and non-alcoholic beers are being recalled in Canada due to pieces of metal

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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  • Lisa Belmonte

    Senior Writer

    Lisa Belmonte (she/her) is a Senior Writer with Narcity Media. After graduating with a Bachelor of Journalism from Toronto Metropolitan University (formerly Ryerson University), she joined the Narcity team. Lisa covers news and notices from across the country from a Canada-wide perspective. Her early coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic earned Narcity its first-ever national journalism award nomination.

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