Various alcoholic and non-alcoholic beers are being recalled in Canada due to pieces of metal
Blue Moon, Coors Light and Molson Canadian beer is included.
A product recall for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer was issued recently in Canada.
It includes beer from Coors Light, Molson Canadian, Blue Moon and other brands.
On November 9, 2026, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency posted a recall notification for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer due to pieces of metal, following a recall by Molson Canada.
It includes various sizes and types of Brasseur de Montréal, Hop Valley, Blue Moon, Molson Canadian, Coors Light, India Beer, and Black Horse beer.
These recalled items were distributed for retail sale nationally in Canada.
Here's the affected Black Horse product:
- Black Horse Beer, 8 x 355 mL
- UPC 056327018129 and code J296
These are the affected Blue Moon products:
- Non-Alcoholic Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale Beer, 6 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327025127, and code H216K096
- Non-Alcoholic Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale Beer, 24 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327025257, and code K096
- Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale Beer, 24 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327021945, and code H286; J116; K096
- Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale Beer, 24 x 473 millilitres
- UPC 056327011199, and code H286; K026
- Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale Beer, 4 x 473 millilitres
- UPC 056327013742, and code H286; K026
- Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale Beer, 12 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327011151, and code J256
- Belgian White Belgian-Style Wheat Ale Beer, 473 millilitres
- UPC 056327011168, and code H286; K026
- Mango Wheat Beer with natural flavour, 24 x 473 millilitres
- UPC 056327013704, and code K026
- Mango Wheat Beer with natural flavour, 473 millilitres
- UPC 056327013711, and code K026
- Light Citrus Wheat Beer with natural flavour, 12 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327015494, and code K156
- Mango Wheat Beer with natural flavour, 4 x 473 millilitres
- UPC 056327015272, and code K026
These are the affected Brasseur de Montréal products:
- Normanville Hazy IPA Beer, 4 x 473 millilitres
- UPC 629255226043, and code K0126; J1026; J2426
- Normanville Hazy IPA Beer, 12 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 629255926127, and code K0126; J1026; J2426
- Bonsecours Lager Light Beer, 4 x 473 millilitres
- UPC 629255230040, and code J2226
- Bonsecours Lager Light Beer, 12 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 629255930124, and code J1626
- Neighbourhood's Pick (beer), 12 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 629255959125, and code J1626; J1726; H1926
- Griffintown Blonde Ale Beer, 12 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 629255901124, and code J216
- Petite-Bourgogne Red Ale Beer, 12 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 629255903128, and code J216
These are the affected Coors Light products:
- Light Beer, 24 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327183247, and code J286
- Light Beer, 15 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327183278, and code J286
- Light Beer, 8 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327018099, and code J286; K026
- Light Beer, 12 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327183254, and code J246; J256; K026; K146
Here's the affectedHop Valley product:
- Bubble Stash IPA Strong Beer, 12 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 627005971021, and code J1726
Here's the affected India Beer product:
- Beer, 12 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327023116, and code J246
These are the affected Molson Canadian products:
- Beer, 15 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327073272, and code J216
- Beer, 12 x 355 millilitres
- UPC 056327073258, and code J216; K136
- Beer, 24 x 473 millilitres
- UPC 056327007444, and code K016
- Beer, 473 millilitres
- UPC 056327073937, and code K016
In the recall notice, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency said not to use, sell, serve or distribute the recalled beer.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.